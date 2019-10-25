See the Moment ‘Good Place’ Star Ted Danson Gets Arrested in DC

Good Place star Ted Danson was arrested during a protest in Washington D.C. today, and now video of the exact moment he was taken into custody has emerged. In a clip shared by Twitter user Jane Lytvynenko, Danson is seen being walked away from a group of fellow protestors by police officers, with his hands behind his back. As they take him toward the holding area, the crowd cheers him on in support.

Ted Danson has been arrested pic.twitter.com/dG93K9GOp7 — Jane Lytvynenko 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ (@JaneLytv) October 25, 2019

In additon to Danson, actress Jane Fonda was arrested as well, which marks her third protest-related arrest this month.

Lytvynenko tweeted some more photos of both celebrities in handcuffs and wrote, “Danson and Fonda are in good spirits. The crowd is making Good Place jokes. Police are collecting belts, phones, and wallets.”

Before the arrests, Danson and Fonda along with scientists talked about the importance of ocean preservation. They highlighted that saving fish and whales can help decrease carbon concentration. Now they are being piled into police vans. pic.twitter.com/e5h6VEHesi — Jane Lytvynenko 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ (@JaneLytv) October 25, 2019

Fonda was first arrested this month on Oct. 11, when she and 15 other individuals particioated in the first Fire Drill Friday demonstration, which is what these enviromental and climate protests are being called.

She has declared that she will participate in a total of 14 Fire Drill Fridays, until production resumes on her Netflix series, Grace and Frankie.

Protesters have blocked the intersection in front of Capitol Hill and are chanting “the oceans are rising and so are we” and “unite behind the science” Heavy police presence here pic.twitter.com/lSAUkiZ8TC — Jane Lytvynenko 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ (@JaneLytv) October 25, 2019

Fonda was then arrested again on Oct. 18, this time along with her Grace and Frankie co-star, Sam Waterston.

At the time, Waterston was asked by a reporter why he felt that participating in a demonstration that would result in arrest was a good way of getting his message out, the iconic actor replied, “I have to do something. I don’t know. You got a better idea?”

Prior to the arrests, Fonda had been speakign to the crowd about the proposed Green New Deal act, which would see the U.S. adhere to stricter guidelines when it comes to enviromental conservation if passed.

“People say that the Green New Deal is radical,” Waterston stated, then adding, “What is radical is climate disruption.”