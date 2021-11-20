‘Good Morning America’ Sends Amy Robach to Unexpected Locale

Good Morning America‘s Amy Robach has been on quite the adventurous assignment for the show. In early November, Robach traveled to Antarctica. She has been on location to showcase “the wonder, the impact of climate change,” and some adorable penguins.

Robach chronicled her visit to one of the most remote and extreme locations on Earth. Over the past week, the GMA anchor has been showcasing her travels to Petermann Island, the South Shetland Islands, and many more locations around Antarctica. On Instagram, Robach showed off just how difficult her journey was.

Between extreme winds and tumultuous waves, it wasn’t the easiest adventure. But, based on Robach’s numerous Instagram posts from her Antarctica excursion, it definitely seemed to have been worth it. Read on to check out some of the anchor’s snaps for yourself.

The Journey Begins

Robach posted a few photos of her on the ship as she initially headed off on her adventure. She explained that hanging out in a hot tub on deck helped her out with the “nausea” that she was experiencing as a result of “riding out 18 foot swells!”

Made It To The South Shetlands

Robach made her way to the South Shetland Islands amid “hurricane force winds.” As seen in a video that she posted, it wasn’t the easiest to report from such an extreme location.

Penguins!

One of the highlights of Robach’s journey was getting to see the penguins on Petermann Island. She wrote that they spotted “thousands” of penguins near their home on the Southern Ocean.

It’s Official

Since the weather was unpredictable during the trip, Robach and her team had to get creative at times. She captioned one photo, “Snowy, icy conditions were too extreme to make landfall today… so we touched the mainland to make it official: My 6th continent Australia I’m coming for you next.”

Taking The Plunge

The GMA anchor took a walk on the wild (and frigid) side. She posted a few photos from her “Antarctic plunge,” which she wrote took her breath away.

With The Hubby

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWUDle2PRNs/

Robach was able to experience the trip of a lifetime alongside her husband, Andrew Shue. The two posed for several photos together all while making sure to cover up against the elements, naturally.

Thanking The Team

At the end of the adventure, Robach took some time to thank the entire ABC News and GMA team for making it happen. She wrote, in part, “They all worked tirelessly through many nights with little to no sleep and I am in complete awe of them. Not only are they hardworking and talented, they are also kind, adventurous and grateful for this work trip of a lifetime! Just wanted to give them all a big shoutout and an even bigger THANK YOU.”