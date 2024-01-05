'Good Morning America' Ripped for Interviewing Convicted Abuser Jonathan Majors

Good Morning America is set to interview actor and convicted abuser Jonathan Majors, and they are getting ripped for it online. The Wrap reports that ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis sat down with Majors for an interview that will air on Monday, Jan. 8. The interview's air date is just three weeks after Majors was found guilty of assaulting, and harassing, his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. The news has not been sitting well with social media users with many criticizing the network and its parent company, Disney, for giving Majors a new platform. "Also why tf did Marvel fire him if Disney is just going to turn around and platform him again? Might as well just let him make the stupid movie," one person commented on Reddit, pointing to the fact that Marvel — which is also owned by Disney — fired Majors from his role as comic book villain Kang the Conqueror in the MCU. Scroll down to read more and see other reactions from upset fans.

"Diabolically Funny" This is going to be a diabolically funny interview — kat ✨ (@KittyyyKatJ) January 5, 2024 In 2023, he appeared in Creed III, with Michael B. Jordan, and the third Ant-Man film — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania — as Kang the Conqueror, a role he originated in Marvel's Loki series on Disney+.

"Fired" WAIT!!!!!! Jonathan Majors did an interview with Good Morning America???? On ABC??? That is owned by Disney??? WHO FIRED HIM???????? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Niki ❤⃤💫⃤ (@LoveableNiki) January 5, 2024 Majors has been a star on the rise for the past several years, taking small roles in films like Hostiles and White Boy Rick, then later turning in a powerful breakout performance in The Last Black Man in San Francisco. Majors later appeared in acclaimed movies such as Da 5 Bloods and Devotion.

"Wrong" what the hell is wrong with you — smokey peach // juice baby 🧃 (@BambiThePhoenix) January 5, 2024 In a statement from March, Chaudry said, "Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

"NO" Ummmm...NO. Need a different platform. — René.Starr (@ReneStarr33) January 5, 2024 "The prosecution confessed to its unpreparedness, pushing the trial date to September 6. I presented no motions, did not ask to delay the trial, and there were no motions before the court," Chaudry went on to say. "Jonathan Majors has been waiting for 132 days to clear his name of these false allegations while the NYPD waits to arrest his accuser upon her New York return."

"Platform" Why would you give this dude a platform after he was convicted? Holy shit — El CapOhtani (@CaptMorganDFS) January 4, 2024 Previously, Majors' Attorney — Priya Chaudry of the Chaudhry Law PLLC — spoke out in defense of the claims surrounding her client's case. "Many outlets have misreported what happened on Jonathan Majors' August 3 court date, falsely claiming that I made a motion to delay the trial. That is untrue and incorrect," Chaudry said in a written statement provided to Newsweek back in August.

"Fluff" I'm sure he'll be pressed by the Disney owned fluff outlet. — Kilo Harrison 🇺🇸 (@kil071art) January 4, 2024 The case stems from an incident in March, wherein Majors was caught on video in an altercation with Jabbari. Prosecutors alleged that Majors "didn't hesitate to use physical violence" against his ex, alleging that he grabbed her right hand and twisted her arm behind her back before striking "a blow" to her head.

"Gulity" GMA everytime a celebrity is found guilty: pic.twitter.com/pUwWiaShgO — SmackNPie (@SmackNPie) January 5, 2024 Majors pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. He will have to return to court for sentencing on Feb. 6.