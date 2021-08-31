'Good Morning America' Host Makes Striking Change to Her Home

✖

When she isn't updating America on the latest news from across the globe, Good Morning America reporter Amy Robach is apparently renovating her home! Robach on Monday took to social media to show off the major home project she took on over the weekend, transforming her bare living room with a much bolder look.

The GMA co-anchor shared the massive project on Instagram, where she shared a gallery of images and videos showing off the before and after of the renovation. Robach explained that she "decided on a whim to go bold and paint my living room black," and it seems to have paid off, as she added, "I'm in LOVE." In undertaking the transformation, Robach said she opted to go with Benjamin Moore paint in the deep color "abyss." She said "it's amazing how warm, cozy and elegant it looks - highly recommend!" Robach received a little help on the project from her friend Nikki Spina, who she thanked for being her "ladder helper," as she quipped, "cuz it's scary up there."

Robach showcased the renovation over the course of three images and videos. The first in the gallery was a video documenting the process of taking the room from white walls to bold black. The video showed everything from Robach and Spina applying painter’s tape to the actual painting process and even a celebratory high five once the job was complete. Robach provided an even better look at the drastic change in the following two slides in the carousel. The first showed the room before the painting, empty and with bright white walls. The second showed the completed project, with the room boasting black walls and furniture that offered a bit of color. Robach opted to keep the back brick wall painted white, offering some contrast.

The simple home renovation was a major win among fans, who applauded Robach's decision to go for a bolder color scheme. Former Good Morning America correspondent Sara Haines, who now co-hosts The View, said, "this looks GORG!!!!!!" GMA co-anchor Lara Spencer added, "Great choice!" One fan commented, "it looks gorgeous! Love the contrast too," with another person writing, "this is awesome.. looks beautiful." Somebody else admitted, "honestly, when I read the caption I thought 'oh, bad idea.' Totally take that thought back!! Bold move paid off!! Looks beautiful."

Robach is best known as a co-anchor on Good Morning America. After filling in on Countdown with Keith Olbermann and Morning Joe and later serving as co-anchor of Weekend Today, Robach went on to join ABC's Good Morning America as a correspondent. She became the morning show's news anchor in 2014. Robach also co-anchors 20/20. She also hosts GMA3: What You Need To Know, which initially aired as Pandemic: What You Need To Know.