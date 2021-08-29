'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee Shares Sweet Photo of Her Sons

✖

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee is making the most of the last days of summer. On Instagram, she posted a photo of her two sons, Adrian and Miles, during a recent hiking trip. Zee shares her two children with her husband, Ben Aaron.

In her photo, which she posted on Aug. 20, Zee's two young sons flash bright smiles as they pose in Bear Mountain State Park. The family seemed to have a great time during their "hiking adventure" in New York state. Zee noted that she was able to take her sons on the excursion as she enjoyed one of her "Summer Fridays" off from work at Good Morning America. She wrote alongside the adorable photo, "Summer Friday with the boys [heart emojis] went for a hiking adventure this morning - loved it!"

Zee and Aaron wed back in 2014, per GMA. They welcomed their first child, Adrian, in 2016. The meteorologist gave birth to her second child, Miles, in 2018. The GMA personality frequently shares photos and updates about her family on social media. Shortly before their Bear Mountain trip, the family traveled to Lake Michigan. As Zee noted on Instagram, her eldest son was excited about getting to see the "magical" location.

In addition to chronicling her family life on Instagram, Zee also shares numerous updates about her work on GMA. On Aug. 8, she paid tribute to her co-worker, Dan Harris, after he announced that he would be leaving the GMA team in order to focus on his meditation business, Ten Percent Happier. To celebrate Harris, Zee posted a carousel of photos from their time on the morning program and wrote a sweet caption to go alongside them.

"There is no man in network news as profoundly talented, magnanimous, urbane and sagacious," Zee wrote. "@danharris this is a huge loss for us but beyond joyful for you and @tenpercenthappier. Proud to have worked with you, to know you and will forever appreciate what you taught me and the rest of the world." She went on to write that she hoped that Harris enjoyed her words as he is a "walking thesaurus and I adore it." Harris has not shared the exact date of his final broadcast. But, when he made the announcement in early August, he said that he would be leaving in two months' time.