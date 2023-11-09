'Good Burger' Star Kel Mitchell Hospitalized

Kel Mitchell was hospitalized in Los Angeles, according to reports. It has been reported that the 45-year-old All That alum entered a hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday night through the emergency room, TMZ reports.

When he arrived at the hospital, the Kenan & Kel star appeared to be awake and alert, a witness told the outlet. According to TMZ, Mitchell is still receiving treatment as of Wednesday night, and it is unclear when he will be released or what his current condition is.

In his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Mitchell shared promotional posts related to his upcoming appearance on Celebrity Squares as well as his upcoming role in Paramount+'s forthcoming film Good Burger 2, in which he will reprise his role as Ed, a fast food cashier, alongside his coworker and friend, Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson).

During the 1990s, Mitchell starred in Nickelodeon's series All That before teaming up with SNL's Thompson for Kenan & Kel. As well as their success with their comedy show, the pair starred in the burger film Good Burger, the sequel to which is set to hit theaters later this month.

The former Nickelodeon star had suffered from depression and suicidal thoughts after his marriage to Tyisha Hampton fell apart in 2004, which led to him turning to drugs. "As a young actor, there are ups and downs," he later told People. "And when you get to that down part, there are times you feel like no one can relate to you. When Britney Spears shaved her head, I understood that. After my divorce, I just felt like life was not working out.

Nevertheless, Mitchell's fortune began to change soon after he became the stage manager of a nondenominational church in Los Angeles after feeling "lost and looking for answers." Mitchell claims to have turned to God for aid in getting him out of his dark place.

"Before, it was just about me, but now it is more about Christ," he shared. "That's when things started to turn around in my life. I went through a rough time, but now I have peace."

Mitchell is now remarried to a designer and rapper Asia Lee, and he has a positive relationship with his two children from his first marriage, son Lyric, 16, and daughter Allure, 13. "I enjoy living this life," he said. "I don't let things frustrate or worry me anymore. I don't do that because I have peace in my heart."