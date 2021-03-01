Kaley Cuoco's Husband Karl Cook Surprised Her in the Sweetest Way Ahead of Golden Globes

✖

Just ahead of Kaley Cuoco's big night at the Golden Globe Awards, she got a huge surprise from her husband, Karl Cook. Cuoco took to Instagram to reveal that Cook, who was away at a work conference and not scheduled to be able to make it home for the virtual ceremony, had actually changed his schedule in a sweet surprise so he could be home in time.

In a post on her Instagram Stories thread, Cuoco shared a selfie video and explained, "Most of you know that Karl has been away at WEF for many many weeks and was not gonna be able to come back for the Globes tomorrow but we had talked about it and it was ok 'cause it's virtual and I didn't want to make him come back for that." She grew teary-eyed as she then said, "Well, I just answered the door and he..." Cook suddenly chimed in, "....showed up, I was in the area."

Cuoco is most well known for her role as Penny on The Big Bang Theory, but she recently starred in the new HBO Max series, The Flight Attendant. The move from network sitcom to cable mystery dramedy turned out to be a good one for the actress, as she is nominated in the Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy category at the Golden Globes for her role in the series. This marks her first-ever Golden Globe nomination.

While speaking with her old 8 Simple Rules... co-star David Spade, for Interview magazine, Cuoco opened up about what it was that drew her into the project. "I was flipping through Amazon one afternoon, and I saw a sentence for this book, The Flight Attendant. On the cover was a blonde who kind of looked like me, and the plot was something like 'fun-loving, drunk flight attendant wakes up next to a dead body and doesn’t know what to do next and flees.'"

She continued, "So I called my team and I said, 'You guys, I just read the most amazing book,' even though I did not read it. I said, 'Can we maybe check the rights to this?' And they said, 'Okay, so you read it and this is a book you want?' I’m like, 'Oh, yeah.' I had still not read it. I just had a feeling. Six months later, I had the rights." Finally, Cuoco revealed, "By then I had read it, and Warner Bros. partnered me with Greg Berlanti’s company, which is the best thing that ever happened to me. They made it fly, as they say."