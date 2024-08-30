Rock Music Legend Peter Collins Has Died

Rock music legend Peter Collins, who produced albums for bands such as Rush and Queensrÿche, has died. He was 73. The Times U.K. reports that Collins passed away in Nashville, Tennessee on June 28, following a short illness.

Born in Reading, England in 1951, Collins was an acclaimed and accomplished producer who worked with numerous artists over the decades. In addition to Rush and Queensrÿche, Collins also produced albums by Kenny Loggins, Air Supply, Suicidal Tendencies, the Indigo Girls, Bon Jovi, and many more. His final album production credit is on the Stray Cats' 2019 album 40.

Over on Instagram, Queensrÿche paid tribute to Collins is a joint band statement. "We are saddened to hear of the passing of the legendary Peter Collins, who worked on our albums, Operation Mindcrime, Empire, and Here In The Now Frontier. His amazing talent and input producing those albums were a huge part of their success. He was a complete legend in the studio, his personality was infectious and was affectionately referred to as Mr Big." The statemenmty later concluded, "Our condolences to his family and friends. You will be greatly missed...RIP."

In their own statement, Rush added, " Peter Collins was our beloved producer for 4 albums. First on Power Windows ('85), then Hold Your Fire ('87), Counterparts ('93) and Test For Echo ('96). We loved seeing him in Nashville when we came through on tour. He had a mischievous, beaming smile and great sense of humour. He will be so missed.... RIP Mr. Big."

Finally, Rush vocalist/bassist Geddy Lee offered his own memorial, writing, " So sad to hear of the passing of Peter Collins. A dear, dear friend and producer of 4 different RUSH albums. During periods in the 80's and 90's we had some incredible musical adventures together, in various studios across the globe. He truly was our Mr. Big...with his ever present cigar and constant good humour. After hitting the record button, I can still hear him say, 'OK boys, from the topping ... no stopping!' We love ya B, rest in peace and thank you from the bottom of our hearts."