Golden Globes: Jared Leto's Outfit and Flower Brooch Turn Heads

By Michael Hein

There were bound to be some viral moments from the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, and few are surprised to see that Jared Leto made one of them. The actor joined the virtual award show wearing a massive floral broach, pinned casually to his suit and left unremarked. Fans were quick to make a meme out of the outfit.

Leto's broach captivated viewers starting in the Golden Globes Pre-Show, and it never quite faded into the background. Fans joked about the boutonniere, and about the 49-year-old actor treating it as casually as any other accessory. They compared it to other absurd outfits from award shows and movies and referenced Leto's on-camera work in many cases as well.

Leto was nominated for Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture for his performance in The Little Things. The award went to Danial Kaluuya for his performance in Judas and The Black Messiah. Like the other runners up, Leto took the loss stoically. Few fans disputed this decision.

Anyway, Leto's outfit clearly won him some new admirers on Sunday night, making the award show worth it for him. Scroll down for some of the best tweets about Leto's over-sized broach.

Phoebe

One popular theory was that Leto had spilled something on his jacket at the last minute and grabbed the massive flower to cover it up, much Phoebe in one episode of Friends.

prevnext

Roles

Others joked that Leto was doing a kind of guerilla audition for some obscure role — and nailing it, in some guesses. The actor looked like he could have come right out of the 1970s, spawning comparisons to stars of that time.

prevnext

History

Many fans pointed out that this is not the first over-sized Flower Leto has worn to a big event. The actor seems to have a long history with floral accessories, as fans reminded each other.

prevnext

Clown

Many fans assumed that the flower was a set-up for some kind of joke later in the night — hopefully one where he squirted water onto a friend like a circus clown. Many could not imagine him wearing the bauble without a pay-off like this in mind.

prevnext

Fashion Forward

Some admired Leto's bold style choice here, and thought he should be recognized for his fashion sense. They proposed that he take fashion-centric roles, perhaps in the upcoming Sex in the City revival.

prevnext

Joker

Of course, many fans connected the flower to Leto's role as The Joker in the current DC Comics movie adaptations. Some even assumed Leto was making the reference on purpose since the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League is coming soon to HBO Max.

prevnext
0comments

Lose

Jokes aside, many viewers celebrated Leto's loss at the Golden Globes this year, either because they thought another performer in his category deserved the award more, or because they had read some disturbing — but still unconfirmed — allegations against him.

prev
Start the Conversation

of