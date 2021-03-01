Golden Globes: Jared Leto's Outfit and Flower Brooch Turn Heads

There were bound to be some viral moments from the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, and few are surprised to see that Jared Leto made one of them. The actor joined the virtual award show wearing a massive floral broach, pinned casually to his suit and left unremarked. Fans were quick to make a meme out of the outfit.

Leto's broach captivated viewers starting in the Golden Globes Pre-Show, and it never quite faded into the background. Fans joked about the boutonniere, and about the 49-year-old actor treating it as casually as any other accessory. They compared it to other absurd outfits from award shows and movies and referenced Leto's on-camera work in many cases as well.

Leto was nominated for Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture for his performance in The Little Things. The award went to Danial Kaluuya for his performance in Judas and The Black Messiah. Like the other runners up, Leto took the loss stoically. Few fans disputed this decision.

Anyway, Leto's outfit clearly won him some new admirers on Sunday night, making the award show worth it for him. Scroll down for some of the best tweets about Leto's over-sized broach.