Golden Globes: Jared Leto's Outfit and Flower Brooch Turn Heads
There were bound to be some viral moments from the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, and few are surprised to see that Jared Leto made one of them. The actor joined the virtual award show wearing a massive floral broach, pinned casually to his suit and left unremarked. Fans were quick to make a meme out of the outfit.
Leto's broach captivated viewers starting in the Golden Globes Pre-Show, and it never quite faded into the background. Fans joked about the boutonniere, and about the 49-year-old actor treating it as casually as any other accessory. They compared it to other absurd outfits from award shows and movies and referenced Leto's on-camera work in many cases as well.
Leto was nominated for Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture for his performance in The Little Things. The award went to Danial Kaluuya for his performance in Judas and The Black Messiah. Like the other runners up, Leto took the loss stoically. Few fans disputed this decision.
Anyway, Leto's outfit clearly won him some new admirers on Sunday night, making the award show worth it for him. Scroll down for some of the best tweets about Leto's over-sized broach.
Phoebe
Jared Leto clearly got the hummus. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/54oWuLWVUV— 𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗢𝗟𝗜 🖐 (@vozos) March 1, 2021
One popular theory was that Leto had spilled something on his jacket at the last minute and grabbed the massive flower to cover it up, much Phoebe in one episode of Friends.prevnext
Roles
His audition to play 70's Sonny Bono is going well.— Jason Berry (@Shigamado) March 1, 2021
Others joked that Leto was doing a kind of guerilla audition for some obscure role — and nailing it, in some guesses. The actor looked like he could have come right out of the 1970s, spawning comparisons to stars of that time.prevnext
History
Jared Leto and the flowers💮🌸🌼🏵— SOON (@soonthareeya) March 1, 2021
Cr📸 to the owners pic.twitter.com/Adn78VepML
Many fans pointed out that this is not the first over-sized Flower Leto has worn to a big event. The actor seems to have a long history with floral accessories, as fans reminded each other.prevnext
Clown
If Jared Leto is not squirting people in the face with water out of that flower, we riot. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/l344FDrn7H— Flea J (@EJ_Riv) March 1, 2021
Jared Leto with the flower that is definitely going to spray you with something. @goldenglobes— Jen Lada (@JenLada) March 1, 2021
Many fans assumed that the flower was a set-up for some kind of joke later in the night — hopefully one where he squirted water onto a friend like a circus clown. Many could not imagine him wearing the bauble without a pay-off like this in mind.prevnext
Fashion Forward
Cast @JaredLeto as Samantha in the Sex and the City reboot you cowards pic.twitter.com/KxPUyM2sQW— Lyle Brandon (@LyleLuvsIt) March 1, 2021
Some admired Leto's bold style choice here, and thought he should be recognized for his fashion sense. They proposed that he take fashion-centric roles, perhaps in the upcoming Sex in the City revival.prevnext
Joker
Jared Leto loving the flower on the blazer. We all know who’s under there 🃏 @JaredLeto pic.twitter.com/SoEgfoCgXQ— John (@JohnSat_Art) March 1, 2021
Of course, many fans connected the flower to Leto's role as The Joker in the current DC Comics movie adaptations. Some even assumed Leto was making the reference on purpose since the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League is coming soon to HBO Max.prevnext
Lose
Me: Please just not Jared Leto. #GoldenGlobes— Puncturer (@puncturer) March 1, 2021
Me: Please just not Jared Leto. #GoldenGlobes— Puncturer (@puncturer) March 1, 2021
Nothing like watching Jared Leto's rapey dumbass lose on national TV, and rightfully so, to an actor of higher quality and caliber 🔥😎🔥 https://t.co/ojs3GHgBsU— ｆｉｒｓｔｗｏｒｌｄ (@1stwrldmusic) March 1, 2021
Thinking about Jared Leto Cult Island again pic.twitter.com/MJD4KUQzwe— benevolent frances (@francesformayor) March 1, 2021
Jokes aside, many viewers celebrated Leto's loss at the Golden Globes this year, either because they thought another performer in his category deserved the award more, or because they had read some disturbing — but still unconfirmed — allegations against him.prev