Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais’ Prince Andrew Joke to Leonardo DiCaprio Has Twitter Taking Sides

Ricky Gervais’s opening monologue didn’t win over much of the audience. One of his jokes certainly didn’t go over well with social media. Gervais took a few jabs at Leonardo DiCaprio and the idea he only dates women under 25 years old.

“Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is so long, that at the premiere, Leonardo DiCaprio’s date was too old for him by the time it was over,” he joked. “Even Prince Andrew is like, “Come on, mate’.”

"Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and by the end of it his date was too old for him." Leonardo DiCaprio even laughed 😀 Ricky Gervais is getting them

What a good one 😂😂#GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes

The not-so-subtle shot and comparison to Prince Andrew after his connection in the Jeffrey Epstein case, didn’t go over well with some on social media, who felt it was a bit too personal of an attack. More so, though, many felt the joke wasn’t over the top.

Even DiCaprio was seen laughing at the joke.

“I hate all these jokes, except the DiCaprio/Prince Andrew one,” a user wrote on Twitter.

Ricky Gervais' joke about Leo DiCaprio' date at the Irishman was pretty funny and accurate 😂. #GoldenGlobes #goldenglobes2020

Another posted, “In ten minutes, Ricky Gervais roasted billionaires, Epstein & his ties to other wealthy celebs, Leonardo DiCaprio only dating women under 25, and white privilege. Big problematic things — and in front of millions of people & Hollywood. I WHOLLY APPROVE.”

It’s been quite a hectic past few weeks for Gervais, who placed himself in the center of a controversy after writing a string of transphobic tweets in late December. The initial tweet came after J.K. Rowling made a remark about Maya Forstater, who was fired after she had tweeted that a person cannot change their biological sex.

“Those awful biological women can never understand what it must be like for you becoming a lovely lady so late in life,” Gervais wrote, later claiming it was a joke. “They take their girly privileges for granted. Winning at female sports and having their own toilets. Well, enough is enough.”

Patricia Arquette even had a response over the controversial tweets by Gervais, saying that, “I just don’t think anything’s funny about making fun of the trans community.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.