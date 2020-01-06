Golden Globes 2020: Michelle Williams’ Speech Sparks Spirited Response From Social Media

Michelle Williams took her big moment at the 2020 Golden Globes to truly open to the audience and viewers at home. Having just won for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Movie for Television for her role in Fosse/Verdon, Williams grabbed the mic and shared a personal anecdote about abortion.

The message led to many showing support over her message, including from many in the industry.

“I’ve tried my best to make a life of my own making… and I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a women’s right to choose. To choose when to have children and with whom,” she stated.

Her speech, which also delved into the right to right and how women make up “the largest voting body in this country,” sparked much conversation on social media.

“Michelle Williams beautifully articulated abortion rights without shame or apology and called out the bullshit double standard that women shouldn’t center women at the ballot box,” one user tweeted. “Good on her. More of that.”

“Michelle Williams should have won another award for her magnificent speech,” another read. “A standout!”

Michelle Williams delivering a passionate defense of a woman’s right to choose: “Women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote please do so in your own self-interest. It’s what men have been doing for years.” pic.twitter.com/ipcterXa1H — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 6, 2020

Shots in the crowd showed the audience connecting with her words, with some, like Busy Phillips, even noticeably tearing up.

“Busy Phillips was so raw and so proud of her I felt that,” one user noticed.

Others, though, didn’t take her candidness the same way. Those with differing viewpoints on the issue felt her message presented a false representation.

“She said she was successful because she got rid of her baby that would have been an inconvenience. Wow,” one tweet read.

On a similar note, some disagreed altogether with Williams and others who used the stage as a political platform. Earlier in the evening, Ricky Gervais joked with the audience that celebrities who win tonight need to avoid getting into political rants.

“Not at a celebrity award ceremony. We don’t want to hear it,” a user tweeted.

During his monologue, Gervais touched on the issue at hand, saying, “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything, you know nothing about the real world. Most of you spend less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up, accept your award, thank your agent, and your god, and get the f— off.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.