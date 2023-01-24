'GMA3': Amy Robach's Stepson Shares Concerning Truck Crash Photo

Amy Robach's stepson, Nate Shue, shared a photo of a perilous situation recently. According to The Sun, Nate, who is the son of Robach's estranged husband, Andrew Shue, posted a photo of a truck crash on his Instagram Story. He did not provide any further details about the accident, which appeared to take place over the weekend.

Nate posted a photo of the truck on his Instagram Story. The vehicle clearly go into some kind of wreck, as the bumper was half off of it. The truck also appeared to be significantly damaged. In the photo, there weren't any other vehicles on the scene, as the truck was in the middle of an empty street. Based on Nate's brief caption for the snap, it seems as though he is alright after the accident. He told his followers, "Hug your people. You never know."

Nate is one of Andrew's three children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Hageney. The pair also share two other sons, Aiden and Wyatt. Andrew has kept a relatively low profile amid the scandal concerning his estranged wife, Robach. It was reported in November that Robach was allegedly in a romantic relationship with her Good Morning America co-worker, T.J. Holmes. However, a short while later, it emerged that Robach and Andrew were close to finalizing their divorce. Amid the scandal, Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, released a statement about the scandal. But, around that same time, it was reported that Andrew likely wouldn't be following in her footsteps.

A source told Us Weekly that Andrew and his family were "distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.]." They added that it would be "very surprising" if he did release a public statement about the matter. Nevertheless, Fiebig broke her silence in January a little over a month after news first broke about the scandal. She released a statement via her attorney and expressed that her "sole focus" will be on her daughter Sabine, whom she shares with Holmes.

"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interests of her 9-year-old daughter. To that end T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible," the statement read. "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties' daughter. Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to new beginnings in the new year."