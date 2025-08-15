‘GMA’: Robin Roberts Disses Michael Strahan’s Teeth on the Air

Robin Roberts didn’t hold back as she and Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan went back and forth during a hilarious on-air sparring match.

Roberts, 64, dissed her former NFL player co-star’s signature tooth gap during Wednesday’s episode of the ABC morning show after Strahan, 53, took a playful jab at her lack of pop culture knowledge.

After a segment about the Labubu doll trend, Strahan reached beneath the anchor desk as Roberts warned him, “Don’t do it, Michael. Don’t do it.”

Nevertheless, Strahan pulled out a rainbow-colored stuffed penguin that Roberts had brought to work with her, thinking it was a Labubu.

“We were sitting here, and I saw Robin on her phone, and she was looking this up,” he said, holding up the toy. Roberts revealed that she originally thought that her stuffed animal was a Labubu, but Strahan joked it wasn’t even a “Lafufu.”

“It’s special to me because Dr. [Tara] Narula’s daughter gave it to me to add to my collection. So how do you feel?” she asked a tickled Strahan, who responded, “I feel great because I knew it wasn’t a Labubu.”

He continued to poke, “I couldn’t help it. It has no teeth. Come on.” It was then that Roberts flipped the script on her pal, telling him, “You’re one to talk about teeth.”

The diss was so shocking it had everyone cracking up, including Strahan. Roberts quipped as the trio continued to laugh, “You come at me, I’m coming back at you.”

Good Morning America was quick to share the clip on social media, captioning it with a laughing crying emoji, “Don’t come for @robinrobertsgma’s stuffed animals.”

Strahan’s tooth gap has become his signature over the years, so much so that in 2021, he pranked people on April Fool’s Day by pretending to have gotten the gap filled.

The prank gained so much attention from people who were devastated to see Strahan’s smile change that it shocked even the ABC star. “I was surprised, to be honest with you, at how many people were like, ‘No! Don’t get rid of the gap, it’s your signature!’ And I’ve always kind of looked at it that way, but I didn’t know so many people cared,” he said on Instagram while revealing the joke.

“I appreciate all the love for the gap, and I’ve had it for you know, almost 50 years,” he continued, adding, “Come on, man! The gap is here to stay for a little while. Not going anywhere anytime soon.”