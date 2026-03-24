‘GMA’ Anchor Undergoes Heart Procedure

Sam Champion is on the mend after undergoing a heart procedure.

The Good Morning America weatherman, 64, took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that he was recovering from a heart operation, sharing a photo from his hospital bed as he assured his followers that he was “well.”

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“Thank you Dr. Stam Lerakis and Dr. Sharma and the WONDERFUL team of nurses at @mountsinaimedicalcenter Fuster Heart Hospital,” Champion wrote in the caption of his post, explaining, “Many of you know I had a nuclear stress test last Thursday. And we found some things that needed to be taken care of so today. I went into the cardiac catheterization laboratory…..and we took care of it.”

While the ABC personality didn’t go into detail on the procedure he had done, he did assure, “Thanks to these procedures. I am well and expected to make a full recovery.”

Champion was absent from Monday’s GMA broadcast while he recovers, and his fellow ABC meteorologist Ginger Zee was quick to send him “healing vibes” in the comment section.

“You know [I’m] here if you need anything at all!” added Champion’s colleague Robin Roberts. “Speedy recovery on the way!” The TODAY show’s Al Roker also sent his well-wishes, writing, “Sam The Man. Glad you are on the mend, my friend.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 04: Sam Champion attends the Ad Council’s 71st Annual Public Service Award Dinner at The Glasshouse on December 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Champion’s recent health update comes just two years after he shared his skin cancer journey, having been diagnosed with a basal cell carcinoma under his eye.

“While I can’t go back in time, these days we know more and I don’t leave home without putting on sunscreen,” Champion said on GMA of his recovery at the time.

“The next phase of my journey will be scar care,” the Dancing With the Stars alum added, assuring people in a similar situation, “And trust me there’s a lot of advancement in that as well. So, there’s no need to worry, even if you have to hear the words from the doctor that you need surgery.”



