'GLOW' Star Marc Maron Calls Death of Partner Lynn Shelton 'Devastating' After Her Shocking Death at 54

On Saturday, it was reported that director Lynn Shelton had died. The news has left the entertainment world in shock, none more so than her romantic partner, GLOW star Marc Maron. According to the Daily Beast, Maron released an emotional statement regarding Shelton's death in which he expressed how heartbroken he is.

“I have some awful news, Lynn passed away last night. She collapsed yesterday morning after having been ill for a week. There was a previously unknown, underlying condition," Maron's statement began. Shelton reportedly died on Friday in Los Angeles due to an undetected blood disorder. She was 54. "It was not COVID-19. The doctors could not save her. They tried. Hard.”

“I loved her very much as I know many of you did as well. It’s devastating,” Maron continued about Shelton, who has directed films such as Humpday and various episodes of television, including the recently released Little Fires Everywhere. “I am leveled, heartbroken and in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment. I needed you all to know. I don’t know some of you. Some I do. I’m just trying to let the people who were important to her know.”

“She was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist,” Maron added. “Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy. I made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We were starting a life together. I really can’t believe what is happening. This is a horrendous, sad loss.”

Maron and Shelton weren't just partners off-screen, they also collaborated on projects together. Shelton not only directed Maron on GLOW, but she also worked alongside him on the film Sword of Trust as well as on his special End Times Fun. One of the director's other frequent collaborators, Mark Duplass, whom Shelton directed in Humpday, also issued a statement about her passing. On Twitter, he posted a photo of the pair together and wrote a touching tribute to the filmmaker, whom he considers to be "family."

"We lost our dear friend Lynn Shelton," Duplass' statement began. "We made so many things together. I wish we had made more. Her boundless creative energy and infectious spirit were unrivaled. She made me better. We butted heads, made up, laughed, pushed each other. Like family. What a deep loss."