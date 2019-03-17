‘Glee’ Actor Jesse Luken Charged With DUI

Former Glee star Jesse Luken has reportedly been charged in connection with a DUI three months after his arrest.

Luken is best known for portraying Bobby Surette on Glee, was arrested back in December according to a report by TMZ. Police discovered his car on the side of the road with his right front tire shredded and his airbags deployed. Luken was in the driver’s seat at the time, and he reportedly failed his sobriety test on the scene.

This week, Luken was finally charged over the stop. The actor was hit with one count of driving under the influence and one misdemeanor count of driving with a blood alcohol content of .08. He is expected in Glendale next month for his arraignment.

The standard punishment for a DUI of this kind is a mandatory alcohol education program, as well as probation.

Luken was a short-lived presence on Glee. He played Bobby “Boom Boom” Surette for just a few episodes in 2012. The smart-mouthed jock was not a particularly beloved character, though he did provide a strong foil for some of the show’s heroes, including Artie (Kevin McHale).

Since then, Luken has gone on to take some high-profile roles, many more action-oriented than his comedy work. He had roles on Last Resort, The Mentalist, Justified and Star-Crossed, among other TV shows. Meanwhile, he also stared in movies like The Guest, 42 and Ideal Home.

Luken is just the latest Glee alum to have tragedy strike his life. The show’s cast has suffered some big losses in the last few years, including the passing of star Cory Monteith. The actor passed away of an accidental drug overdose before the series ended, to the shock and horror of his castmates.

Last year, the show lost another former cast member in Mark Salling. The actor was awaiting his sentencing in a massive child pornography bust when he committed suicide near his home in Los Angeles. Salling was 35 years old.

In addition, former cast member Naya Rivera has dealt with some legal drama with her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, when she was arrested for domestic battery in November of 2017. The charges were ultimately dropped, but the two had a difficult divorce as they tried to determine the best custody arrangement for their son.

It is not all bad news, however, as former Glee star Lea Michelle celebrated her wedding earlier this month. The actress tied the knot with long-time boyfriend fashion designer Zandy Reich.

Glee is available to stream in its entirety on Netflix.