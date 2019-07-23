Gisele Posts Photo With Her Twin Sister, and the ‘Likes’ Are Pouring in

Gisele Bündchen took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of she and her twin sister, Patricia, and fans are loving it!

Bündchen’s husband and NFL quarterback, Tom Brady, left a sweet comment, adding, “happy birthday Super Twins!!! The Brady’s love the Bundchen’s!!!!”

He wasn’t the only big-name showing love, supermodel Karlie Kloss sent the twins a sweet message as well, writing, “Wishing the happiest of birthdays to the most incredible sisters.”

Someone else wrote, “Best birthday wishes for both of you,” while another fan said, “love and happiness.”

“Wishing you a very joyous day filled with love, peace, and prosperity!” another onlooker said.

That’s not the only photo fans are loving! Bündchen and Brady have been enjoying a family vacation in Costa Rica — a place they visit often — and the two have been sharing lots of photos and videos on social media for fans to keep up with.

In one picture, the supermodel revealed she and her daughter Vivian learning to play the Tanpura — a traditional instrument used in Indian music.

A recent video Brady shared had fans biting their nails when he and Vivi jumped off a waterfall together.

Thankfully — by the looks of the video — no one was hurt and no matter what, Brady gives his daughter a 10-out-of-10 every time. The Patriots player also shared a sweet photo of him and his sons, Benjamin, 9, and John, 11, riding horses on the beach titling the moment “Young Guns.”

The family seems to be enjoying their quality time with one another before Brady gears up for the upcoming season.