Gisele Bündchen Speaks out About 'Silent Struggles'

Gisele Bundchen speaks out on those moments the spotlight misses in the wake of her divorce.

Gisele Bundchen is reflecting on her eventful year and those "silent struggles" we have all faced at important times in our lives. The Instagram post shows the Victoria's Secret alum sitting on a sandy beach and soaking in a sunset while peering out on the ocean.

"Everyone we meet has faced or is facing challenges in life that we know nothing about," she wrote in the caption. "We don't see the silent struggles, the fear, the obstacles, the heartbreaks, or their daily ups and downs."

Bundchen and Tom Brady divorced a little over one year ago in October 2022. While it was an emotional decision that played out publicly, both Bundchen and Brady seem to be thriving in the wake of their split. According to The Daily Mail, Bundchen will have her most lucrative year ever, pulling in $20 million in just a year after relaunching her modeling career.

"As we go about our daily routine, we may miss seeing someone needing a simple, kind word or gesture," she continued. "I believe an act of kindness sparks more kindness, and this is what we most need in the world today." Bundchen also included her comment in her home language.

She also recently shared a few of the random "special little moments" she's had this year. This includes plenty of beach time, yoga with the kids, fancy meals, and family members. It's a positive moment in the wake of the marriage's end.

The model addressed her divorce and her goals in the wake of her marriage in a previous interview in Elle Magazine. "I've done my part, which is to be there for [Brady]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams," she said. "I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do."

She has purchased a $9.1 million home in Southwest Ranches following her divorce, while also becoming the new face of California fashion name Frame. She's also releasing cookbooks and kicking her spreading goals into high gear.