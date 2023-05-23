Gisele Bündchen Poses With Twin Sister Patricia in Rare Joint Public Appearance

Gisele Bündchen recently posed with her twin sister Patricia in a rare joint public appearance. ET shared photos of the supermodel and her fraternal twin sister, Patricia, while the two were in Miami on Saturday night. The sisters were attending the Luz Alliance Gala — which Gisele hosted — benefiting the Brazil Foundation. The gala raised almost $1 million to benefit reforestation causes in the South American country.

Speaking to PEOPLE after the event, Bündchen praised her sister for helping her make the event happen. "This was my first Gala and couldn't have done it without my sister Pati who worked diligently with the Brazil Foundation to organize this special evening," she said. "It was very special to have her here tonight. She worked so hard to organize this event as she does every day." The outlet also reports that a few celebrities attended the gala, including model Karlie Klos and TV personality Robin Roberts.

The sisters are not alone, as they have four more sisters: Graziela, Gabriela, Raquel and Rafaela. Notably, Patricia is not just a sibling, as she's also Bündchen's business manger. "We're very close; as you know, we're twins!" Bündchen exclaimed. "I know she's got my back like I got hers. We trust each other and we always want the best for one another and that is priceless."

The supermodel also spoke further about her family, saying they "everything" to her. "My sisters are my best friends even if sometimes we disagree," she explained. "Family is what gives us our foundation, they are our greatest teachers, and they help us become who we are." She later added, "Any time we can spend time with family is just great, especially to see the beautiful bond the kids have with their cousins as they are all growing up is priceless."

The big event comes months after Bündchen settled her divorce from former NFL quarterback Tom Brady. The pair first began dating sometime around 2007, and eventually said their I Do's on Feb. 26, 2009. They divorced in late 2022. The former couple shares two children: 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian.

PEOPLE previously reported that an unnamed insider recently spoke out about how Bündchen is doing, telling the outlet, "She's back to herself, she's good, she's happy, she's doing lots of good things." The source went on to add, "She's back to work. [When she was with Tom,] she was just focusing on being a mom. With all their moves [because he changed teams] and everything, you have to be in mom mode." The insider late concluded, "She's really happy just enjoying her new chapter."