Gisele Bundchen Writing Tell-All About Marriage to Tom Brady

It seems Gisele Bundchen will soon be joining her husband Tom Brady as a published author, with the model set to pen a book about her life, titled Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

Bundchen shared the news on Instagram this week, giving fans an idea of what they can expect from her upcoming project.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m excited to announce the publication of my book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life,” the model wrote. “Looking back on some of the experiences I have lived through these past 37 years, what I’ve learned, the values that guided me and the tools that have helped me become who I am, has been a profound and transformative experience. I’m happy I get to share with you my journey through many of the ups and downs that made me who I am today!”

The 37-year-old’s Instagram announcement also included a slideshow of photos of Bundchen throughout the years.

After she was discovered in her native Brazil at age 14, Bundchen went on to become one of the most successful models of all time, earning the top spot on Forbes’ highest-paid models list for years. She has appeared on over 2,000 magazine covers, spent years as a Victoria’s Secret Angels and walked for the runway for nearly every major designer.

Bundchen married Brady in 2009 and the couple shares two children, son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. Bundchen is also stepmother to Brady’s son John from a previous relationship.

While it’s unclear exactly what lessons Bundchen will impart with her new project, the book’s description on Amazon describes Lessons as ” a work of deep vulnerability, courage and honesty.”

The description explains the book will share lessons Bundchen has learned throughout her life, from her childhood growing up sharing a bedroom with her five sisters in Brazil to her marriage to Brady.

The description concludes, “Intimate, questing, practical and timely, Lessons reveals the inner life of a very public woman — one that will inspire women of all ages to uncover their own power, meaning and purpose.”

Lessons will be released on Oct. 2 but can be pre-ordered now on Amazon.

Photo Credit: Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com