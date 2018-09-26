Gina Rodriguez Suffers Nearly ‘Deadly’ Allergic Reaction While on ‘The Talk’

Gina Rodriguez had a serious health scare ahead of her appearance on The Talk on Tuesday, with the actress revealing that she almost suffered a “deadly” allergic reaction after eating a blueberry backstage.

At the beginning of the show, Rodriguez explained the situation after host Sara Gilbert asked the Jane the Virgin star if she was okay.

“So, the problem with me is when you offer free food, I eat it,” the 34-year-old shared. “Like every time without fail. I walked into the beautiful rooms that you have for everyone that comes and visits and there’s just like food displayed and I just start maxing and I was like, ‘Definitely ate a blueberry. Definitely, definitely that tastes like a blueberry.’ And they’re like, ‘Definitely that’s a blueberry.’ I’m deathly allergic to blueberries.”

The staff on the show wasted no time in helping Rodriguez, with a nurse arriving to help out.

“They sent a nurse, I took allergy medicine, so if I’m a little loopy don’t blame me, blame the meds,” Rodriguez joked after the fact. “We’re good, we’re good. No hives!”

Rodriguez was on the show to promote her new animated film Smallfoot, though the hosts also made sure to ask her about her upcoming wedding to Joe LoCicero. The pair were rumored to be engaged after Rodriguez was spotted wearing a ring, and the two confirmed the happy news last month.

“As of this Sunday, I feel like we’re going to elope. It is so much drama!” she admitted of planning her nuptials. “There was a point where I was like, ‘Everybody arrange everything. I just want to show up. I just want to do it. I want to say I do. I’m happy.’ And then I started hearing what they wanted to do and I was like, ‘Uh, I don’t know about that.’”

“And then I started hearing about how… everything you do is offensive,” she added. “If people aren’t bridesmaids… It’s crazy!”

The actress recently shared a similar sentiment with Us Weekly, joking that she would be happy to have her future mother-in-law plan the wedding for her.

“I’m really hoping that my mother-in-law will just do it all and I’ll just show up,” she said. “And I’ll be like, ‘Oh wow, great choices in flowers! Really love this!’”

Despite her stress over wedding planning, Rodriguez had nothing but sweet things to say about her fiancé.

“He’s the best,” she said. “He’s the greatest human being on the planet.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin