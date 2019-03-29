Gigi Hadid Slams Critic Over ‘Negative and Mean’ Comment in Latest Tweet

Supermodel Gigi Hadid lashed out at a fan whose cousins took a picture with her after Twitter users bashed her appearance in the photo.

On Wednesday, a Twitter user shared photos of her two cousins with Hadid on a beach, where she was doing an on-location photo shoot. Hadid was seen wearing a cowboy hat and a wig, so her hair looked different from what fans are used to seeing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some of the responses to the tweet bashed Hadid’s look.

tell me why my cousins just met – pic.twitter.com/IJGEBQG68C — noor LOVES zayn (@lovingmyzjm) March 28, 2019

“WHY DOE S SHE LOOK LIKE THAT,” one person asked, while another wrote, “Someone’s high, oof.”

Although the Twitter user did not tag Hadid, she still saw it and responded directly to the initial tweet.

“Woww … this thread .. Out of context and styling from the shoot , and after wrapping shooting in the sun for 12 hours in a wig, this look wasn’t my best moment to take a pic w fans …. had that in mind when I decided to still be open and kind to your family, noor,” Hadid wrote.

it bums me out that there’s people like you who function on an intelligence level that would look beyond the nice experience I had with your sweet fam & turn that into such a negative and mean train of thought…..! 😕 your tweets don’t make me ugly gurrl , they make u – — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) March 28, 2019

She continued in a second tweet, “it bums me out that there’s people like you who function on an intelligence level that would look beyond the nice experience I had with your sweet fam & turn that into such a negative and mean train of thought…..! your tweets don’t make me ugly gurrl , they make u.”

The Twitter user was surprised by this, since she never wrote anything about Hadid’s appearance.

i didn’t say ANYTHING! go rant to someone else bruh omg everyone’s clowning you but you’re gonna come directly at me… alright — noor LOVES zayn (@lovingmyzjm) March 28, 2019

“ma’am DID I SAY ANYTHING ABOUT YOU EVERYONES CLOWNING CALM DOWN ND,” she wrote, later adding, “i didn’t say ANYTHING! go rant to someone else bruh omg everyone’s clowning you but you’re gonna come directly at me… alright.”

Hadid, 23, was in Mexico for the photoshoot and was on her way home Thursday. During the plane ride, she did a Q&A with her fans. In one tweet, she explained how she handled bullying.

“Every1 does. Mostly ignore it, but it can be energetically cleansing to stand up for yourself & let them know you stand strong in who you are & in your truths,” she wrote. “Bullies bully to feel big because of their own insecurities. Regardless, they don’t define u- Always remember that!”

Meanwhile, Hadid’s ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik ignited rumors of a reunion when he tweeted “love you” on March 2. However, sources told Us Weekly she is still single.

“Gigi and Zayn still talk,” the insider told the magazine. “She still has feelings for him, of course, but he has major issues and she knows they aren’t compatible. She’s still very single.”

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images