George Segal Dead: 'The Goldbergs' Star Wendi McLendon-Covey Has Short But Sweet Tribute to Late Co-Star

After news broke that George Segal died this week due to complications from bypass surgery, many of the beloved actor's co-stars are speaking out in tribute to the 87-year-old. The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey, who plays Beverly Goldberg on the ABC sitcom, shared a photo of the two of them hugging and smiling. "Grateful," she simply captioned the photo on Twitter. On Instagram, she wrote, "Didn’t know the last time I saw you would be the last time I’d see you."

For the past eight years, Segal played the role of Albert "Pops" Solomon in the 1980s-set Goldbergs. The last episode he filmed before he died will air on April 7, with the series expected to pay tribute to him on the air, Deadline reports. The show itself issued a statement about Segal, paying tribute to his "legacy in the entertainment world" throughout the decades. "His talent has left an indelible mark and we're grateful for the laughter and joy he has given us all," the statement said before sending condolences to his wife, Sonia Segal, and his family.

Sonia Segal confirmed the news Tuesday, saying in a statement that the family was "devastated" to announce his passing. Segal's decades-spanning career encompassed a wide variety of films and television roles, including one of his best-known roles in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? — a performance that earned him an Oscar nomination. He also appeared in the films Ship of Fools, Where's Poppa?, Blume in Love, For the Boys, and King Rat. He appeared in supporting roles as Jake Gyllenhaal's father in Love & Other Drugs and Christopher Plummer's doctor and friend in Elsa & Fred.

He made numerous guest appearances over the years on several TV shows, including Entourage, Boston Legal, Private Practice, and Pushing Daisies. He won two Golden Globe Awards — one for his performance in the romantic comedy A Touch of Class and another for his well-known role as magazine publisher Jack Gallo on the David Spade-starring Just Shoot Me!

In addition to being a seasoned actor, Segal was described by his manager, Abe Hoch, as "a wonderful human." Hoch told PEOPLE, "I am saddened by the fact that my close friend and client of many years has passed away. I will miss his warmth, humor, camaraderie and friendship."