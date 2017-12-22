George Michael’s Boyfriend Visits Star’s Home on Anniversary of Death

It’s been nearly a year since pop music icon George Michael passed away, and now on the anniversary of his death his boyfriend has been spotted visiting the late singer’s home.

Fadi Fawaz, the 44-year-old hairdresser who spent four years with Michael right up until his death on Dec. 25, 2016, will reportedly be “spending Christmas alone” in Michael’s mansion, according to The Daily Mail.

The Grammy Award-winning singer was found dead by Fawaz on Christmas morning. He was reportedly lying in his bed when he was discovered, but no official cause of death could be determined. However, Michael Lippman, his manager, did release a statement that George “passed away peacefully,” and he alluded that the cause may have been heart failure.

Speaking to reporters, Fawaz stated, “I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don’t know what happened yet. Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I.”

In the aftermath of his death, some people from the pop superstar’s life were outspoken against his partner having anything to do with his estate or funeral.

One of George Michael’s childhood friends, Andros Georgiou, told reporters that “the family hate” Fawaz, and went on to say, “Fadi was not really his boyfriend. No one has spoken to him and he just seems to be getting on with his life. It makes my stomach turn.” He added, “Heaven help him if he turns up’ at the funeral.”

At one point, all of Michael’s assets were reportedly scheduled to be frozen, and even though Fawaz still lived in the singer’s £2.5million London home, a source close to the situation suggested that he could be evicted, saying, “Lawyers and the executor will effectively turn off the tap on spending – meaning the gas and electric could be cut and Fadi made to leave.”

The source also added, “It is really upsetting that George is still lying in the morgue when people want to say goodbye to him.”