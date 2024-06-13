George Lopez Has Issues Amid Sold-Out Tour

George Lopez's team is responding to the claims he walked out of a show at a casino following a gig, telling TMZ in a statement to TMZ, saying: "It's the venue or casino's job to provide a good experience for both the artist and the fans, but the casino failed in this regard. The audience was overserved and unruly, and the casino staff was unable to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for the artist and guests."

They added: "George's personal security team worked with the venue security staff to maintain order, ensure safety, and eject disruptive individuals. Unfortunately, the casino security team was not adequate to accomplish this task. George is not obligated to perform in an unsafe environment. He feels badly that those who came to see the show were unable to do so as a result."

The statement comes after a gig at Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville, CA. The comedian was part of some heckling. The casino took to Facebook saying and announced that the comedian "let down his fans and sold out audience" by ending the show sooner.

The venue says they helped the comedian reschedule the show after he canceled. It was said that it was due to a medical emergency.