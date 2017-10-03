George Foreman Just Challenged Steven Seagal to Las Vegas One-on-One Fight

Did a retired two-time heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist just throw his boxing gloves back in the ring? George Foreman took to Twitter to challenge, of all people, action movie star Steven Seagal.

Steven Seagal, I challenge you One on one, I use boxing you can use whatever. 10 rounds in Vegas pic.twitter.com/tTy7Qo4zHF — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) October 2, 2017

In a tweet shared on Monday, Foreman shared a picture of Seagal and wrote, “Steven Seagal, I challenge you One on one, I use boxing you can use whatever. 10 rounds in Vegas.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 68-year-old boxing legend later clarified that “you can use whatever” is limited to “no weapons” and consists of “hand to hand” combat only. He even suggested that the fight be broadcast on pay per view.

While it’s not clear why Foreman is set on grilling the 65-year-old Under Siege actor, it may be due to Seagal’s recent comments on NFL players who protest by taking a knee during the national anthem.

Last week, Seagal, a Michigan-born actor who became a Russian citizen in 2016, called the pregame protests “outrageous,” “a joke” and “disgusting.”

Seagal has not yet commented on the proposal, but it’s safe to say fans on Twitter are more than excited.

Me: when the fight ends and Steven is destroyed pic.twitter.com/gCKKEuu7O2 — Nicole Nich-Wallace (@nicnichwall) October 2, 2017

One for you too😉 pic.twitter.com/VJQBiWh3fl — Dave Smith (@MrSmoothSafc) October 2, 2017

In all fairness, seagal is probably 2 busy plotting the earth’s imminent destruction pic.twitter.com/WAAx9Wlco8 — Doug Blue (@TheDougBlue) October 2, 2017

What no one seems to be wondering about, however, is the somewhat poorly timed matter of Foreman’s challenge. Foreman wrote that he wants “10 rounds in Vegas” mere hours after the Las Vegas terror attack and deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Considering that rapper Future was slammed on Twitter for promoting his Las Vegas show on Monday, it’s a wonder that Foreman’s challenge didn’t get the same reception.