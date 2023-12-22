'General Hospital' Star Eden McCoy Gives Update on Her Absence From Show

Eden McCoy is updating General Hospital fans in the midst of her leave of absence. It was recently discovered that the 20-year-old actress, who has played Josslyn Jacks since 2015, will temporarily be absent from the long-running soap opera. In the Dec. 18 episode, Courtney Fulk appeared as Josslyn in a surprising twist. Fresh off her Emmy win for Outstanding Younger Performer, McCoy took to Twitter to update fans on what's been going on.

"Wanted to hop on & wish everyone happy holidays," McCoy shared with a red heart emoji. "I think I'm gonna take some time off of Twitter, but first needed to give thanks for any of the support within the last few weeks. Been a strange year, but I still feel very lucky. Wishing everyone reading this love and health." McCoy lost her mother in November, and according to Michael Fairman, General Hospital reportedly films episodes six weeks ahead of when they're supposed to air. So it would make sense that the actress would take some time away from the series following her mother's death, with episodes seemingly catching up to the timeframe.

A General Hospital spokesperson told Deadline that Eden McCoy will be returning at the beginning of 2024, but a date is unknown. It seems like McCoy is just taking some time for herself and her family during this difficult time. She did go to the long-delayed Daytime Emmys, which were on Dec. 15 and paid tribute to her mother both on stage and on Instagram. McCoy will also be participating in the upcoming General Hospital 60th anniversary special alongside many of her co-stars. The special will air on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

With Eden McCoy returning to General Hospital early next year, fans can likely expect to see her back on their screens, hopefully beginning in February or March, or maybe even earlier. More details will hopefully be released after the holidays. It's also possible the series will say nothing and McCoy will just randomly be back as Josslyn Jacks one episode and that's it. Whatever the case may be, fans should expect her to return at some point early next year. It's good that she's taking time for herself after what she's been through, especially around the holidays.

Episodes of General Hospital air weekdays on ABC. The most recent episodes are streaming on Hulu if fans ever miss them.