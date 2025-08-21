‘General Hospital’ Star Anthony Geary Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Tristan Rogers

Anthony Geary is remembering his late General Hospital co-star, Tristan Rogers, after the actor who brought Robert Scorpio to life died on Aug. 15 due to cancer. He was 79.

Following Rogers’ death, Geary, who played Luke Spencer from 1978 to 2015, opened up to TV Insider about the “great memories” he had with his co-star on and off camera.

“I was depressed at the news of Tristan passing away,” Geary said. “I have great memories of him and always will have. I’ve always thought Tristan was a good actor, a very giving actor, and fun to work with.”

Anthony Geary and Tristan Rogers on “General Hospital.” (Photo by Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

“Tristan was an enigma — comfortable enough to create a man of mystery,” Geary continued of Rogers’ international spy character. “Working with him was an experience that I could always rely on to be funny, exciting, challenging, and infuriating — a perfect day’s work. The fun thing about working with Tristan is that he was unpredictable, always good for throwing in a surprise or taking a scene in his own direction. I always liked that.”

Geary revealed that he and Rogers worked together so effortlessly that they “didn’t discuss the script much,” as they trusted in the relationship between their characters.

GENERAL HOSPITAL’s TRISTAN ROGERS and ANTHONY GEARY on May 9, 1983. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)



“For us, it was like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, but Tristan and I took turns being The Kid,” he said. “It was a classic relationship with a couple ne’er-do-wells, who knew the worst about each other, but for the most part, remained friends anyway.”

Looking back, Gear said it feels like “just yesterday” he and Rogers last worked together, and the memories of their friendship will last forever. “Tristan was a character. And he’ll remain a character to me,” Geary said. “Not just Robert Scorpio, but Tristan himself — he was the bigger of the two characters. That’s a good memory.”