‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Autopsy Complete After She Was Found Dead Inside a Vehicle

Lindsey Pearlman, the General Hospital actress whose family reported her missing on Feb. 13, was found dead on Friday in a car. Her autopsy was completed, but authorities still have not confirmed her cause and manner of death, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner told PEOPLE on Tuesday. The case was deferred until further investigation can be completed. Pearlman was 43.

Pearlman’s family last saw her around 9 p.m. on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles. She was found dead inside a vehicle outside the entrance to Runyon Canyon Park, the popular hiking trail in Hollywood, on Friday. LAPD officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday, reports ABC7. The coroner listed Friday as the date of death.

Although no cause of death has been determined, Pearlman’s cousin, Savannah Pearlman, said Pearlman’s sister asked her to share the National Suicide Hotline number, 1-800-273-8255. “I’m deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance,” Savannah tweeted. “Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to [Sante D’or Foundation] in her honor.”

“We are deeply saddened by Lindsey Pearlman’s passing today,” Pearlman’s representative Michael Chiaverini told PEOPLE after her body was discovered. “The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time while they process and grieve.” Pearlman’s husband, Vance Smith, also told followers on Instagram that she was found dead. “I’m broken,” Smith wrote.

Pearlman starred as Margarey McMorris in General Hospital in 2020. She also had a recurring role on Chicago Justice as Joy Fletcher and was seen in an episode of Empire as Patti Sharp. Her other credits include episodes of American Housewife, Sneaky Pete, Netflix’s Selena: The Series, the BET+ show The Ms. Pat Show, and Urbanflix’s Vicious. According to her website, Pearlman began acting on the stage in Chicago, and she moved to Los Angeles after Chicago Justice ended to pursue more opportunities. She was also a Second City Conservatory graduate.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.