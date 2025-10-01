‘General Hospital’ Actor Dies of Bacterial Infection: André Landzaat Was 81

Dutch-American actor André Landzaat has died. He was 81.

Landzat, best known for his role as dastardly villain Tony Cassadine on ABC soap opera General Hospital during its heyday in the 1980s, died peacefully in the hospital last month from pneumonia with his husband Ed Lesemann by his side. In previous years, he had dealt with various major medical issues, including heart problems and a stroke. Most recently, he had been dealing with a bacterial infection.

A Facebook post on his official page announced the news of his passing.

“We are so sorry to share some very sad news. Andre passed away peacefully today in the hospital, with Ed, his dear partner, right by his side. We know how much Andre cared for each of his students and he truly loved you all. We hope we can all hold on to the many lessons and memories he’s given us,” the post reads. “Fly, dear Andre, you are forever in our hearts and your teachings will always have an impact on us as actors and human beings.”

He began his career by studying acting in Paris, then moving to New York City. He initially appeared on shows like Laverne & Shirley, The Six Million Dollar Man, Family, and All That Glitters, before landing the role on General Hospital that made him famous across the nation.

Initially introduced as Tony Castle, his character actually ended up being the first member of the shadowy Cassadine family—who introduced the show’s famous “Ice Princess” saga when the family of Russian aristocrats plotted to freeze the world with a weather machine. Landzaat was part of one of the show’s biggest twists after Tony and main character Alexandria froze to death after stepping in the “ice chamber” of his brother Mikkos Cassadine.