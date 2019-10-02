Gene Simmons’ Wife Shannon Tweed Updates His Condition Amid Hospitalization

It’s an anniversary that Gene Simmons and his wife, Shannon Tweed, sure won’t forget anytime soon. Simmons had a procedure done on Tuesday to remove kidney stones that had been causing quite the trouble for him. It was his second bout with the medical issue, previously dealing with the issue in 2009. He is expected to make a safe recovery from the surgery. He will return for another procedure to get the stint removed and any remaining remnants of the stones.

His wife sent out an Instagram post providing an update on the KISS frontman.

“Well, now that the cats out of the bag, this is Gene’s second of three procedures that will remove these large kidney stones so he can move on with Rockin’ & Rollin’ and, by the way, Happy Anniversary to my wonderful husband @GeneSimmons.”

Many of her husband’s fans responded to her post sending their best wishes his way. When news first broke of Simmons’ surgery, fans quickly took to social media to send their thoughts and prayers.

“Ouch! I’ve had many and I know his pain,” one user commented. “Prayers for a quick recovery!”

Simmons and KISS are in the middle of their final world tour, known as the End of the Road tour. Earlier in the month, it was announced that they were canceling a show in Utah as Simmons needed to go back to Los Angeles. At the time, the medical issue wasn’t revealed, but it most likely had something to do with Tuesday’s procedure.

In a tweet prior to the show, Simmons apologized to their fans and let them know, “We will come back and do the show at a later date.”

KISS announced their decision to do one final tour together last year on an episode of America’s Got Talent. The band first began touring with one another in 1974.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” Simmons said on the show.