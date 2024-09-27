The Battle for Richard Simmons' Estate Gets Contentious

Richard Simmons' family are battling it out over his estate against his longtime house manager, Teresa Reveles. Per People, Reveles filed a petition on to be reinstated as co-trustee for Simmons' estate. She was the fitness icon's house manager and friend for 36 years, and the one who found him unresponsive before his death. Reveles alleges she was misled by Simmons' brother Lenny and his wife Cathy into giving up her role while she was grieving. And now, she's seeking a reversal.

Simmons died on July 13, two days after suffering a fall in his home. Reveles found his body in his bedroom. A medical examiner later determined that Simmons died from blunt traumatic injuries. He did not seek medical attention or treatment after his fall.

A spokesperson for the Simmons family provided a statement to People, saying she is guilty of "greed" and that Simmons would not approve of her actions.

"Richard's message was always one of joy and positivity. He would be heartbroken to learn of Teresa's greed and insulted that she would diminish their three decades of supposed friendship in such a public way. Her actions threaten to harm Richard's incredible legacy, which we are working hard to preserve," the statement started.

"Richard took impeccable care of Teresa and made sure even after his passing that she was well taken care of. She is a significant beneficiary of his will. She made an informed decision to decline to serve as co-trustee of the estate, which does not affect her status as a beneficiary at all," they added.

Lenny is currently the co-trustee of Simmons' estate and a beneficiary. He adds in the statement: "The allegations in the petition are completely and demonstrably false" and "Teresa's request to be reinstated as co-trustee was declined because co-trustees must work together in the best interests of the estate, and Teresa has shown by her actions that she does not share those interests."

For more than a decade, Simmons had become a recluse. But in the year leading up to his death. he'd begun communicating with fans through email and social media, and made statements to the media via phone.