Gene Hackman Is Trending Today and It's for the Best Reasons

Hollywood legend Gene Hackman is trending on social media today and, thankfully, it's for the best reasons. On Monday, writer and film historian James L. Neibaur took to Twitter to share a photo of Hackman and explain its origin. "Gene Hackman retired from acting 17 years ago, but had this recent pic taken to show he is alive and well at 91, and living in New Mexico," Neibaur wrote. "He goes bike riding every day and remains active and engaged with hobbies, and friends."

Neibaur later clarified that he was "informed" the photo was not as recent as he'd initially been led to believe but was still only a couple of years old. He reiterated that "Hackman is alive and well," and noted that his original post revealed that the iconic star "has so many supportive fans." Neibaur is absolutely correct about that, as his post sparked a massive outpouring of love from Twitter users who are fans of Hackman's work. Scroll down to see the photo and read what fans are tweeting!