CBS This Morning host Gayle King became emotional while discussing racially charged incidents involving black men on the news show Tuesday, saying that she was left "speechless." King's comments came after a segment on the show explored two recent incidents involving black men. The most recent of which was based on a viral video of a white woman calling the police to falsely allege that a black man was threatening her life while he filmed her for walking her dog without a leash in Central Park.

"I am really, really speechless about what we’re seeing on television this morning," a visibly shaken King said, then adding that "it feels to me like open season … and that sometimes it’s not a safe place to be in this country for black men." The other story that King referenced comes out of Minneapolis, Minnesota, where a black man died after a police officer held him down and pressed his knee on the man's neck while arresting the man on suspicion of forgery. The man could be heard saying "I can’t breathe," on video of the incident. "As the daughter of a black man and the mother of a black man, this is really too much for me today," King replied to the report. "I’m still rattled by that last story."

WATCH: Video of a white woman calling police on a black man in New York City's Central Park is getting a lot of attention.@VladDuthiersCBS explains. pic.twitter.com/mg1wwOSItl — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 26, 2020

King then went back to the Central Park story, which has been making headlines all over the internet for the past day. She noted that the clip reveals the woman, identified as Amy Cooper, was so desperate to get the man filming her, Christian Cooper, in trouble, that she is seen causing her dog to be choked on its leash as she scrambles to call the police. "She’s practically strangling her dog to make these false accusations against another black man," King said emotionally.

"I’m still so upset by that last story," she continued. "A man is handcuffed underneath a car and people are pleading and we’re watching a man die. We go from that story now to this story where she falsely accuses a black man." King added that she doesn't "even know what to do or how to handle this at this particular time." Notably, Amy Cooper has been placed on administrative leave by the company she works for, and has issued a statement saying that she wants to "publicly apologize to everyone."