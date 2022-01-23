Garrett Hedlund Was Sued Over DUI-Related Crash Just Before Latest Arrest

Garrett Hedlund faces a lawsuit linked to his 2020 driving under the influence arrest. The Tron: Legacy actor allegedly crashed into a woman’s vehicle on Jan. 24, 2020. The woman, who was driving with her three children in the car, filed the lawsuit earlier this month. Hedlund was arrested again in Tennessee Saturday night, just hours after it was reported that he and Emma Roberts split.

In the 2020 case, Hedlund was arrested for DUI in January that year and pleaded no contest a month later, reports TMZ. He was sentenced to three years probation. On Jan. 21, TMZ reported that a woman filed a lawsuit against Hedlund, 37, for allegedly hitting her Nissan Sentra with his Jeep before he was arrested that night. The mother claimed Hedlund “passed out drunk” behind the wheel and rad a red light before striking her car.

At the time of the accident, Hedlund was driving at a high rate of speed and had a blood-alcohol content level over twice the legal limit. The mother and her three children were taken to different hospitals after the crash, according to the lawsuit. The crash allegedly happened on Jan. 24, 2020, the lawsuit notes. According to court records, Hedlund was arrested on DUI that same night.

The same day TMZ published its report about the 2020 DUI lawsuit, sources told InTouch Weekly that Hedlund and Roberts, 30, broke up. The two started dating in March 2019 and welcomed son Rhodes Robert Hedlund in December 2020. The source said their relationship “wasn’t working,” but they remain friends. Another source even told InTouch the two could get back together “down the line.”

However, on Sunday morning, TMZ reported that Hedlund was arrested for public intoxication in Franklin County, Tennessee the night before. He was released from custody on a $2,100 bond Sunday morning and is due back in court in March. One of the conditions of his probation from the 2020 arrest is that he could not break the law again.

Before Hedlund dated Roberts, he was in a long-term relationship with Kirsten Dunst from 2012 to 2016. At one point, Hedlund and Dunst were engaged. In January 2020, a source told Us Weekly Hedlund and Roberts were not talking about marriage, but instead were “having fun and enjoying each other.” The two were “not talking [about] an engagement or marriage at the moment,” the source said. “They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious.”