Garrett Hedlund Was Arrested for DUI and Entered Treatment Earlier This Year

After Garrett Hedlund was arrested for DUI earlier this year, the Iron actor "sought treatment which was successful," his representative told Page Six Wednesday. The actor, 36, was reportedly arrested and charged with DUI in February, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court documents obtained by the outlet. He was arraigned that same month and released on $100,000 bond.

Hedlund, who is currently expecting his first child with girlfriend Emma Roberts, was sentenced to 36 months of probation and three days of community service for one of the counts against him and was required to complete a nine-month first-offender alcohol and other drug education and counseling program, court records showed, while the other charge was dismissed. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 25 for a restitution hearing. "When the incident occurred, Garrett immediately sought treatment which was successful," Hedlund's rep told Page Six. "Today, he is in a solid and great place."

Roberts confirmed she and Hedlund were expecting in August, revealing that the two will be parents to a son. The Scream Queens star had long been rumored to be expecting, which she told Jimmy Kimmel on his late night show last month was due in part to her own mom's Instagram behavior, which included responding to fans speculating about her pregnancy i the comments of her posts.

"It was a disaster," Roberts recalled. "And I found it all out on a plane, so I couldn't get to her. Like I couldn't call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop." When the mother-to-be confronted her mom about spoiling the news, she responded that she thought tabloid speculation meant she had already announced. After that, Roberts admitted they "kind of got in a fight," which escalated online. "I blocked her at one point," the actress said. "Um, it was my only weapon."

After the miscommunication made headlines, Roberts said on an episode of SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show that her mother was "horrified" she had been the leak. "She's an animal on Instagram," she joked. "And also, she's really good at Instagram, I will say. Like, I accidentally almost liked one of her posts because I thought it was someone else. And then I had to unlike it 'cause I saw it was her, and I'm on strike liking her stuff right now."