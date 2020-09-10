Diana Rigg Fans Mourn 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Avengers' Actress With Heartfelt Tributes
Fans are in mourning after Emmy- and Tony-winning British actress Diana Rigg died at the age of 82. Best known for her roles as Emma Peel on The Avengers in the 1960s and Lady Olenna Tyrell on Game of Thrones, the actress' death was confirmed Thursday morning by her daughter, Rachael Stirling, who revealed Rigg died of cancer after having been diagnosed in March. Stirling said her mother "spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession. I will miss her beyond words."
Rigg's death was also confirmed by her agent, Simon Beresford, who said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter that "Rigg died peacefully early this morning." Beresford, who remembered Rigg as "an icon of theatre, film, and television," said the actress died at her home surrounded by family. He said that "she will be greatly missed."
Rigg made her television debut as Emma Peel on The Avengers, a role she held from 1965-68 and earned her multiple Emmy nominations. She went on to portray Bond girl Tracy di Vicenzo opposite 007 actor George Lazenby in On Her Majesty's Secret Service in 1969. In 1977, she won an Emmy for playing Mrs. Danvers in a TV adaptation of Rebecca and also received an Emmy nomination in 1975 for lead actress in a special program for In This House of Brede. More recently, she took on the role of fan-favorite character Lady Olenna Tyrell, the "Queen of Thorns," on Game of Thrones from 2013-17.
Given Rigg's decades-long career, news of her death shocked the entertainment world. Many fans took to social media to pay tribute. Keep scrolling to see some of those posts.
Be a dragon.— Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) September 10, 2020
The realm will always remember Diana Rigg.
Sad to hear about the death of Dame Diana Rigg. She played one of my favourite characters in Game of Thrones. Lady Olenna had some of the best and most scathing one liners. pic.twitter.com/vFxXqrcyI4— Jak Ball (@Jakfirst) September 10, 2020
Have loved her since I was a tween & saw The Avengers. Such a cool & intelligent actor, gorgeous to the end. 😢 RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tOljkci6Qy— Pretty Gonzo (@PrettyGonzo) September 10, 2020
Rest in peace Diana Rigg 😢🙏🏻— Marc Luca B. (@K11Marc) September 10, 2020
She was a great actress. pic.twitter.com/JMyZPS6JK7
Loved her as a child in The Avengers, OHMSS & then in Game of Thrones; Emma Peel, Countess Teresa di Vincenzo & Lady Olenna Tyrell. A supremely talented & beautiful actress. R.I.P Diana Rigg..😢!!— Wilhelm_irl (@wilhelm_irl) September 10, 2020
Funny, feisty, beautiful, intelligent & gifted. A whole generation fell for her when we first saw on screen in The Avengers. It’s the end of an era - and a special life. A sad day. RIP Dame Diana Rigg. https://t.co/2ezhNbVKyT— Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) September 10, 2020
And now her watch has ended. Rest easy, Lady Olenna. RIP Diana Rigg. (via kingjonsner/insta) pic.twitter.com/R27z1PzNKj— The Pixel Factor (@ThePixelFactor) September 10, 2020
I first saw her in the TV adaptation of The Worst Witch and second on stage as Phèdre in Ted Hughe's translation. The genius of her talent was she was equally enthralling in both. One of few actors of whom every generation has their own specific memory. Great loss. #DianaRigg— Andrew Copson (@andrewcopson) September 10, 2020
Absolutely devastating news. A wonderful actress who,with Patrick Macnee, made The Avengers the most iconic British TV show ever made.— Truthful Seasider (@corner_martyn) September 10, 2020
Farewell Diana Rigg. What a class act as Emma Peel in The Avengers. Style and grace, and that voice! pic.twitter.com/IGOUC0Euv6— Ann-Maree O’Connor (@annmareeo) September 10, 2020
Great actress, from Bond girl, Avengers, Game of Thrones and playing mother to her own daughter, Rachel Stirling in the Detectorists, she did everything in style with a gorgeous, velvety voice. R.I.P. Diana Rigg. Thoughts with her family and friends, she will be sorely missed.— Christine Woods (@woodsiecats2) September 10, 2020
Condolences to her family and friends.
The best line EVER....“Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me.”
You will always be in our hearts Dame. pic.twitter.com/hl0uCrBV6b— Cynthia Caruso (@CynthiaCaruso10) September 10, 2020
RIP #DianaRigg 😔🕯 pic.twitter.com/358Izy72Fa— Anja Hirschel (@AnjaHirschel) September 10, 2020
Oh my god , hard to believe my favourite actor of all time passes away. A rose 🌹 in silence : Diana Rigg, The Avengers and Game of Thrones star, dies aged 82.https://t.co/bQLUuFK084— Dafydd 🏴🏴🇮🇪=🇪🇺 🛸 (@Dafydd_62) September 10, 2020