Diana Rigg Fans Mourn 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Avengers' Actress With Heartfelt Tributes

Fans are in mourning after Emmy- and Tony-winning British actress Diana Rigg died at the age of 82. Best known for her roles as Emma Peel on The Avengers in the 1960s and Lady Olenna Tyrell on Game of Thrones, the actress' death was confirmed Thursday morning by her daughter, Rachael Stirling, who revealed Rigg died of cancer after having been diagnosed in March. Stirling said her mother "spent her last months joyfully reflecting on her extraordinary life, full of love, laughter and a deep pride in her profession. I will miss her beyond words."

Rigg's death was also confirmed by her agent, Simon Beresford, who said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter that "Rigg died peacefully early this morning." Beresford, who remembered Rigg as "an icon of theatre, film, and television," said the actress died at her home surrounded by family. He said that "she will be greatly missed."

Rigg made her television debut as Emma Peel on The Avengers, a role she held from 1965-68 and earned her multiple Emmy nominations. She went on to portray Bond girl Tracy di Vicenzo opposite 007 actor George Lazenby in On Her Majesty's Secret Service in 1969. In 1977, she won an Emmy for playing Mrs. Danvers in a TV adaptation of Rebecca and also received an Emmy nomination in 1975 for lead actress in a special program for In This House of Brede. More recently, she took on the role of fan-favorite character Lady Olenna Tyrell, the "Queen of Thorns," on Game of Thrones from 2013-17.

Given Rigg's decades-long career, news of her death shocked the entertainment world. Many fans took to social media to pay tribute. Keep scrolling to see some of those posts.