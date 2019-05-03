‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Reveals What Helped Her During Battle with Depression

Sophie Turner didn’t have the easiest time growing up in Hollywood, especially as a main character on the wildly popular Game of Thrones.

The 23-year-old Brit told Marie Claire Australia that her mental health was impacted by fame — especially during her awkward teenage years in front of millions.

“I have experienced mental illness firsthand and I’ve seen what it can do to the people around [the sufferers] as well,” she said. “My metabolism suddenly decided to fall to the depths of the ocean and I started to get spotty and gain weight, and all of this was happening to me on camera.”

As pressure from film and television studios came down on her to lose weight, she said she coped with it by going to therapy.

“Everyone needs a therapist, especially when people are constantly telling you you’re not good enough and you don’t look good enough,” she said. “I think it’s necessary to have someone to talk to, and to help you through that.”

When she’s not on HBO screens as Sansa Stark, fans can find Turner in the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix film, set to premiere on June 7. On Wednesday, she tied the knot with fiancé Joe Jonas in a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards, where Jonas performed with the rest of the Jonas Brothers and Turner presented.

The wedding caught many fans off-guard, especially when they learned about it through Diplo’s Instagram Stories and Live videos. The two wed at the famous Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel, complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator and Ring Pop candy wedding bands.

A representative for Turner confirmed the marriage to PEOPLE, saying, “We can confirm Sophie and Joe were married in Las Vegas last night.” Online records detail that the couple applied for a marriage license earlier that same day in Clark County.

Jonas had previously said that they’d be getting married in a ceremony in France, which apparently still holds true. “They had to get married in the States to make it legal, but the wedding is still in Europe,” a source told PEOPLE on Thursday.

Turner and Jonas started dating in November 2016 after mutual friend suggested that they should meet. Jonas proposed in October 2017 after almost a year of dating.