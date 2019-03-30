‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Reveals Joe Jonas’ Reaction to Being in ‘Love’ With ‘X-Men’ Co-Star

Sophie Turner has a pretty epic 2019 to look forward to over the next few months. Not only will she return as Sansa Stark in the final season of Game of Thrones, but she’s also bringing the Fox-era X-Men to a close with the iconic Dark Phoenix saga.

In the film, she’s got to play romantically with co-star Tye Sheridan, as the relationship between Cyclops and Jean Grey’s Phoenix is key to the plot. And as she tells Entertainment Tonight, the two stars are absolutely “in love” when the cameras stop rolling.

“I’m in love with Soph,” Sheridan added during an interview at WonderCon in Anaheim.

“And I’m completely in love with him,” Turner continued joking about, “[Joe] knows, he’s fine with it.”

Joe is Joe Jonas, of course. The newly reunited Jonas Brother is engaged to the Game of Thrones star, meaning that any real sparks on set should have to land softly with him going forward. Luckily it’s all just movie magic and fun between Turner and Sheridan on the screen and on set.

“We’re like, such good friends, and I’ve always said to Tye, he’s my best onscreen boyfriend I’ve ever had,” the actress noted, likely referring to her string of bad luck on Game of Thrones. “And it’s just so nice to have such a wonderful relationship with someone that you’re sharing such intimate scenes with. It’s really important to have that connection.”

They both added that dinner, drinks, and game nights with the rest of the X-Men: Dark Phoenix cast helped to strengthen their on-screen bond.

“I liked playing that game at your apartment,” Turner told Sheridan during the interview. “What was that game that you got so stressed about? What game was that?”

“We were playing Settlers of Catan, with, like, 10 people who didn’t know how to play. You ended up winning. You won!” Sheridan responded with, eliciting some laughter from his co-star.

“Oh yeah, I won! And Tye was so angry because we kept going outside and then he’d be like, ‘Get back in here, you need to play the game!’” Turner added according to ET. “It was fun. We had good times.”

With the Fox-Disney merger finally occurring, Dark Phoenix is likely to be the last of the X-Men films released under the Fox banner. The company currently has plans to roll the characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the coming years, likely with new actors.

The conclusion of the current slate of mutant films left the cast looking for mementos, but the crew on set wasn’t willing to give anything up. Not even underwear according to Turner.

Hopefully the same isn’t true of her time on Game of Thrones. She needs to steal something from there as a keepsake. And it needs to go with the tattoos she got with co-star Maisie Williams — coincidentally starring in her own tentative X-Men universe film with New Mutants.

And don’t think Jonas is just sitting around twiddling his thumbs while his fiance works. He’s currently taking over the charts with the reunited Jonas Brothers, complete with some music video help from Turner and Nick Jonas’ wife Priyanka Chopra.

Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on June 7, 2019. Game of Thrones returns to HBO on April 14, 2019.