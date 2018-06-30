‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Goes Lighter for Summer With Fresh New Style

Sophie Turner is enjoying her newfound freedom from Game of Thrones with a bold new hairstyle, making her look like a secret Targaryen herself.

Turner is naturally blonde when she’s not portraying Sansa Stark, according to a report by Bustle. But she took her look one step further, going for a bright new look which she debuted on Instagram on Thursday.

“New beginnings,” she wrote under the picture of her new look. Many fans in the comment section noted that she could have easily played the Khaleesi (Emilia Clarke) herself with those golden tresses.

With the drastic haircut and the new color, many assumed that this was proof that Turner was finished filming Game of Thrones. The show’s final season is currently filming in northern Ireland, but if Turner is done already that could spell bad news for Sansa Stark.

However, the show is notorious for filming episodes and scenes out of order, so there’s no way of knowing what Sansa’s fate really is until next year.

On top of that, Turner began wearing a wig rather than dyeing her own hair during the seventh season. In February, she gave an interview with ELLE, explaining that she preferred being blond so much that she didn’t want to give it up for filming.

“Now I wear a wig, because I love my blond too much. I started wearing a wig because I had dyed my hair blond and it wasn’t the best experience, so we couldn’t really dye my hair back red,” she said.

This isn’t the first big appearance change Turner has made that got Game of Thrones fans up in arms. Earlier this month, she got a tattoo of the Stark family’s signature direwolf just below her elbow. It was accompanied by the quote “the pack survives,” which came from her character’s arc in season 7. However, fans took it as an overt spoiler for the series ending.

Turner addressed the tattoo during her appearance on the Late Late Show a few days later, assuring her fans that it was just a quote she liked from the show.

“When I was getting it done, people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away,” she said. “But I wasn’t! It’s just a quote from last season, but everyone figures that the pack really does survive. It’s just a moral that I like to live by.”

Turner has been one of the most outspoken stars mourning the end of Game of Thrones. The actress was reportedly moved to tears in the the early table reads for the final season.

“We had the read-through a while ago and at the end of it, we were all on our feet, applauding and crying,” Turner told Entertainment Weekly back in September. “We had everyone there, everyone who’s had any part in this. It was amazing.”