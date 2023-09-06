'Game of Thrones' Star Lena Headey Reveals Serious Injury

The actress says that she needs to be off of her feet for six weeks, but she did not explain why.

Actress Lena Headey is recovering from an injury that will slow down her walk of shame considerably. The Game of Thrones star shared a photo on Instagram on Monday showing her right foot heavily bandaged from her mid-calf all the way down to her toes. She wrote that she will need to stay off of the foot for at least six weeks, and she is not happy.

Headey's photo was apparently taken outside as her feet were propped up on a patio chair, along with her crutches for good measure. She joked that for the next month and a half, she will only be wearing one of her Birkenstocks. Just two days before, Headey shared a similar photo of herself in the same seat with both shoes on. It's unclear how she got injured in between these two photo-ops, but it is very clear that she is frustrated.

Headey is best known to many fans for playing Queen Cersei Lannister on HBO's Game of Thrones, and she portrayed a fiery temper well there for eight seasons. One of her co-stars, Natalie Emmanuel, left a comment on her post saying: "Oh nooooo! Hope you have a speedy recovery!" Fans got a kick out of that considering how things ended between Headey and Emannuel's characters.

"You're still being quite kind to her after what she did to you," one fan joked. Another added: "Such kind words, considering she had your head cut off."

Headey's posts indicate that she has had a pretty relaxing summer, but she does not seem excited for six more weeks off her feet. That may be due to her busy schedule – the actress has six upcoming projects listed on IMDb and if the website is up to date, she has work to do on all of them. Three are TV series listed as currently in production, while the other three are movies listed in pre-production – meaning that filming should begin soon.

At least one of those projects is animated, however, which should make it easier for Headey. She stars in the futuristic sci-fi superhero show New-Gen along with The Witcher's Anya Chalotra and Henry Rollins. The show is about twin brothers with superpowers granted by nanotechnology hoping to use their abilities to save their world from the ravages of war. Other stars include Luke Wilson and the Wolfhard brothers, Finn and Nick. So far, there's no word on when or where that series might premiere.

Hopefully Headey will be back on her feet by the time it does. In the meantime, Game of Thrones is streaming on Max in the U.S., along with much of Headey's other work.