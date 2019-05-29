Here’s Where ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Checked Into Rehab

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington recently checked himself into rehab for help with stress and alcohol issues, and we now have details on where he went.

According to the Daily Mail, the Jon Snow actor headed up to Privé-Swiss wellness retreat in Connecticut about a month ago after struggling with the iconic series coming to an end.

“Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” Harington’s publicist said in a statement.

On their website, Privé-Swiss explains that they “started 18 years ago in Newport Beach, California,” but have since opened their program “in beautiful, private New England village settings of Connecticut.”

“Our 1-on-1 intensive wellness retreat provides clinical services through our highly experienced, licensed professionals with an average of 30 years specialty practice throughout the shoreline,” the company adds. “The Privé-Swiss Program is based on the Swiss clinical model of exclusivity, clinical excellence and exceptional quality of care.”

Notably, there are “only 1-3 clients accepted into the program at one time,” with “each individual client” staying “in his or her own private accommodations in a shared residence and receives intensive, one-on-one personal programming from the finest professional team available.”

“There is no higher quality, more intensive, more effective treatment available in this country today. Privé-Swiss clients enjoy the unsurpassed “luxury” — and effectiveness — of a program focused solely on his or her specific needs and treatment goals,” the company goes on to say. “Our clients do not want to sit in groups all day listening to other people’s problems – they realize that time is too precious and understand the value of focusing solely on themselves during a brief treatment stay.

Privé-Swiss adds how “a main focus of the program is overall, ‘whole health’ recovery utilizing dialectical behavioral therapy incorporating mindfulness, interpersonal communication, distress tolerance and emotional regulation, as well as other mind-body interventions.”

Among the many therapy options the facility offers are: CBT/DBT Therapy with Licensed Therapist Specialist, Life | Professional Coaching with Certified Professional Coach, Mindfulness Meditation Training/MBCT with Licensed Therapist Specialist, Art/Expressive Therapy with Licensed Therapist Specialist, Substance Abuse/Addiction Counseling with Licensed Therapist Specialist, and Trauma/EMDR Treatment with Licensed Therapist Specialist.

It also features, “Daily workouts and unlimited fitness classes and private sessions available at luxury fitness studios, our private gym, The Club, as well as indoor pool, (Personal Trainer available) See our affiliate award-winning boutique fitness studios at Privé-Swiss Fitness.”

At this time, there is no word on when Harington will complete his stay.