'Game of Thrones' and 'Scorpion' Star Accused of Assaulting Girlfriend

✖

Actor Elyes Gabel has been accused of assaulting his girlfriend and was arrested in New York City last week. According to a report by E! News, the Scorpion and Game of Thrones star was taken into custody at The Bowery Hotel on the afternoon of May 14. A misdemeanor complaint claims that he "recklessly" injured his girlfriend by choking her.

Gabel's girlfriend is keeping her identity private, but the details of her case are beginning to emerge. She told police that Gable used both of his hands to "apply pressure" to her throat, "forcefully squeezing it" and resulting in "redness and substantial pain." She also said that Gabel spit in her face and insulted her with misogynistic slurs, adding: "I'm going to punch your f—ing face in."

The defendant, with the intent to harass, annoy, threaten and alarm another person, struck, shoved, kicked and otherwise subjected another person to physical contact thereby causing physical injury to such person and to a family and household member of such person," the complaint reads. Gabel's girlfriend also noted that he shoved her backward over a couch at one point, and then took her cell phone from her hand and broke it.

Gabel's lawyers issued a statement to reporters denying all these allegations, but they will have to defend their story in court. Gabel is charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, aggravated harassment in the second degree, attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree.

"Elyes vehemently denies these allegations. While the claims are sensationalistic, they are not accurate," said attorney Stacey Richman. "Elyes would never conduct himself in the manner alleged. Nevertheless he will not disparage the complainant and looks forward to the facts emerging through the legal process."

Gabel was released without bail and is due back in court on July 7. He continues work on the Apple TV+ original series Suspicion, which is now in production. Fans know Gable best for playing Walter O'Brien on Scorpion, the Dothraki warrior Rakharo on Game of Thrones and the character Andrew in World War Z.

So far, Gabel and his reps have not responded to requests for comment from other outlets about this arrest. There's no indication that the allegations against him will impact his employment on his current projects.