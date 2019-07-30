‘Game of Thrones’ Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Alerts Fans to Scam Ads Using His Likeness

Game of Thrones is over, but Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is still as loyal as a Lannister knight to his fans. The actor recently took to social media to set the record straight about a scam featuring his likeness.

On Monday, Coster-Waldau revealed on Instagram that ads are circulating trying to sell bitcoins using his face. The fraudulent advertisements evidently promise fans an opportunity to invest. The ads appear on different social media sites, Coster-Waldau said in a video on his Instagram.

“Hey guys. I hope you’re enjoying the summer. Apparently there are a lot of ads on social media where I am encouraging people to invest in bitcoins and all kinds of stuff,” the 49-year-old actor revealed in his Instagram video. “I have nothing to do with those ads. They’re all fakes, as I’m sure most of you know if you’ve seen them. But in case you doubt it, or for a second even maybe thought about clicking on those things or exploring it: don’t. It’s some sad people trying to make an easy buck.”

He concluded, “Have a great summer.”

The post attracted varying comments from fans. Some joked about the scam, while others thanked Coster-Waldau for the warning.

“Well there goes my financial plan for 2020,” one person commented.

“Thanks for the heads up!” another Instagram user chimed in.

“You weren’t complaining when you were swimming in Lannister gold!” a third person joked.

“The Lannister’s always pay their debts,” someone else added on Instagram.

This isn’t the first time Coster-Waldau has been at the center of an money-related issue, though the circumstances are quite different. In January, the Danish star sued ex-manager Jill Littman over commissions she allegedly owed him, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Littman was fired by the actor.

The lawsuit was filed in July 2017, the outlet reported. He also sued Impression Entertainment. Coster-Waldau’s goal in the lawsuit was to get out of having to continually pay 10 percent of his salary from Game of Thrones and other projects, The Hollywood Reporter said. He alleged that he was operating under a verbal agreement with Littman. He also claimed the deal included no further commissions after Littman was fired via email in 2015.

Littman came forward with a written agreement between herself and Coster-Waldau that outlined how she would be paid by the actor. Her agency sponsored Coster-Waldau’s O-1 visa, and she delivered what needed to be given to United States immigration authorities. Part of what she delivered included a signed agreement between Impression and Coster-Waldau. The agreement did not include and arbitration provision, so Littman was depending on it to have the case sorted out in a private forum.

Coster-Waldau’s lawyer, Michael Plonsker, was adamant that the contract the actor signed with Impression was a “sham,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He said the actor signed the agreement strictly to obtain a visa. Littman’s attorney argued that if that were true, Coster-Waldau committed immigration fraud.

Eventually, Coster-Waldau was ordered to pay $2 million to Littman.

It’s unclear if he plans to take legal action against the folks responsible for the scam advertisements. Coster-Waldau hasn’t said anything more about the situation.