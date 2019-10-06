‘Game of Thrones’ Star Gwendoline Christie Stirs up Social Media With Yet Another Unique Red Carpet Look

Gwendoline Christie blew fans away this week with a red carpet appearance for the ages. The Game of Thrones star wore a patterned gown that matched her skin tone in some places, making for a surreal look. Her followers flooded social media with stunned appreciation.

Christie is best-known for playing the noble Brienne of Tarth on Game of Thrones. While her character favored armor or a uniform, Christie herself does not shy away from the feminine, and she has often been the center of attention on red carpets.

This week was no exception. Christie debuted her new dress at the opening night for the 63rd BFI London Film Festival on opening night. She attended the premiere screening of her new movie The Personal History of David Copperfield, but before that she had all eyes on her.

Gwendoline Christie attends the 63rd BFI London Film Festival Opening Night Gala Screening and European Premiere of “The Personal History Of David Copperfield” pic.twitter.com/lPZDkz6VWP — best of gwendoline (@bestofchristie) October 2, 2019

“GWENDOLINE CHRISTIE OWNING A RED CARPET ONCE AGAIN,” one person tweeted.

“I’M SPEECHLESS. A GODDESS,” wrote another. “I’m freaking out!”

Christie’s gown was designed by Iris van Herpen, she revealed on Instagram. In an interview with The Guardian, she explained why she always goes bold for red carpet events.

gwendoline christie in iris van herpen. that’s it. that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/uurHeYR2EO — esme (@tarthsjedi) October 2, 2019

“I’ve always found that interesting: clothes that make you feel more than yourself, rather than, as a woman, wanting to be diminished, wanting to take up less room,” she said. “I’m interested in exploring the opposite of that – what it’s like to take up more room.”

This weekend, however, Christie was there to discuss The Personal History of David Copperfield, where she plays Jane Murdstone. The movie is a new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ beloved novel, with an all-star cast including Tilda Swinton, Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Benedict Wong and Peter Capaldi, among others.

The trailer for the movie dropped not long after the premiere at the festival. It reveals the colorful, almost tongue-in-cheek tone of the film, and shows the whole cast in action. Christie later shared a few shots of herself in costume on Instagram.

The movie will get a wider release in January of 2020, starting in the U.K. So far, there are no specific plans to show it in the U.S. In the meantime, Christie has another movie premiering at the festival later this week — The Friend, where she co-stars with Jason Segel, Casey Affleck and others. Christie is also filming a new adaptation of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which is due out later this month in Europe.

All of this goes to show that while Game of Thrones and Brienne of Tarth may be finished, Gwendoline Christie clearly is not.