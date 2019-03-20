‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Flip After Star Sophie Turner Chugs Wine on Jumbotron

Game of Thrones fans are going wild over a video of Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, chugging a glass of wine.

Turner was at a New York Rangers game on Tuesday when the jumbotron focused in on her. Without missing a beat, the 23-year-old actress did an abbreviated dab, then raised her glass of red wine and took it down in one gulp. She wiped her mouth and cheered along with the crowd.

“Send it for the starks,” Turner captioned the video on her own Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram Send it for the starks 🐺 @22cory_anderson @barstoolsports @nyrangers A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Mar 19, 2019 at 6:01pm PDT

The people around Turner laughed and whooped, and they were not the only ones. Before long, the clip had gone viral, and fans were overjoyed to see the actress’ display of revelry.

“That mouth wipe at the end there is evidence that Sophie Turner is a class drinker and I respect her even more now for it,” one person tweeted.

“SOPHIE TURNER: QUEEN OF THE JUULS, MOTHER OF THE MANGOES, FIRST OF HER NAME, THE NIC GAWD,” joked another, along with a picture from a different angle showing a vape pen in Turner’s hand.

The respect keeps growing pic.twitter.com/nKo6EVl1fK — Jdk20 (@Jdk20Real) March 20, 2019



Even celebrities took note, leaving comments on Turner’s post in praise of her jumbotron stunt.

“Wow inspiration for 2020 and beyond,” wrote rapper Drake.

“My girl,” added Ashley Graham.

“Hahahhaha ammmmmazing,” commented Vanessa Hudgens.

We are just weeks away from the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 8. The epic fantasy series’ final season is expected to be the TV event of the year, and perhaps even the decade, as it has dominated pop culture so thoroughly during its run.

Turner is as excited as anyone. Like the rest of the cast, she has given interviews warning that the ending is bittersweet, and there is plenty of story to see besides the final battle against the Army of the Dead. While she could not reveal any plot details, Turner did tell a reporter from W Magazine that she has revealed the ending to a few close friends.

“I’m so bad at keeping secrets. I don’t think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can’t keep them,” the actress said. “I’ve already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people.”

“It’s people that I know, not random people,” she added quickly. “It’s people that I know will keep the secret.”

Turner also noted that no alcohol — chugged on a jumbotron or otherwise — was involved on those occasions.



Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.