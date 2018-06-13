'Game of Thrones' Fans Believe Sophie Turner’s New Tattoo Is a Season 8 Spoiler

Sophie Turner appears to have gotten a new Game of Thrones themed tattoo, and many of her fans think it might be a subtle spoiler for the upcoming season 8.

Turner plays Sansa Stark in the epic HBO fantasy series. She is the eldest sister of the Stark children — the scattered offspring of Ned Stark who have slowly found their way back to each other in recent episodes.

Turner apparently commemorated her run on the show with a tattoo of the Stark family sigil — a snarling wolf. On Saturday, tattoo artist Lauren Winzer posted a photo of the tattoo, which has the words "the pack survives" written underneath it. Winzer tagged Turner in the post, and wrote that it was her tattoo.

"First tattoo back home! Thank you so much for getting this from me [Sophie Turner]! Bad ass!" she wrote along with a wolf emoji.

Turner has yet to confirm or deny the tattoo's legitimacy, but in the comment section, many fans are already debating what the ink could mean for Turner. Some are taking the words literally, assuming that "the pack" of Sansa, Arya and Bran Stark, as well as Jon Snow, will survive the coming war against the White Walkers.

Others have pointed out that the tattoo has to be more metaphorical than that. Already, two Stark children have died — Robb and Rickon Stark. Additionally, Sansa's pet direwolf, Lady, was killed near the beginning of the show, and Bran's wolf Summer has died since. Even the metaphorical "pack" hasn't made it through the gripping narrative unscathed.

More likely, the words on the tattoo are a simple reference to some of the show's most touching scenes. In the most recent season finale, Sansa and Arya Stark stood together on the battlements of Winterfell and remembered one of their late father's favorite sayings.

"The lone wolf dies, but the pack survives."

However, there's still not much evidence that this phrase is permanently scrawled on Turner's skin. The actress has been the subject of a false tattoo rumor before. Back in August of 2016, she posted a photo of herself in a swimming pool. Her arm was covered in tattoos, and fans noted that one was a large portrait of a wolf.

At the time, excited fans took this to be a permanent show of love for Turner's fictional character. The story circulated for nearly two weeks before Turner clarified, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, that it was actually a fake tattoo for a movie she was filming.

"It's not real!" she said, "and the hair is fake...everything's fake!"

Turner had the temporary ink on while filming Huntsville, though it wasn't long before she had to get back into her traditional get-up to play the lady of Winterfell.

Game of Thrones is set to conclude in 2019 with six final episodes.