Gabrielle Union Reacts to Backlash Over Comments About Cheating in Her Marriage

Gabrielle Union is unfazed by criticism and has some advice to offer her critics attacking comments she made about infidelity in her previous marriage. On Thursday at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Union attended the premiere of the third season of Apple TV+'s drama series Truth Be Told. She spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the backlash she received for remarks she made on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast "If your gonna get your panties in a twist about something I've been talking about since 2005 -- in not one but two New York Times best-selling books -- at least listen to the whole thing," Union explained, rolling her eyes. "Just so you know where your anger actually is." In the recent episode, Union recalled her tumultuous first marriage to former Jacksonville Jaguars player Chris Howard. The couple met in 1999, married in 2001, and divorced four years later. According to Union, since she was making more money than her ex-husband, she felt "entitled" to cheat because it was "just dysfunctional from day one."

"I was paying all the bills, I was working my a— off, and I felt like that's what comes [with it]," the actress recalled. As she put it, infidelity is "the spoils of riches," adding, "Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want, is what I thought." According to Union, she was "horny for validation" at the time, saying, "Having certain kinds of guys like me and want me ... made me feel like I was worthy and good and valuable and deserving." Today, Union said she is her own "motherf— validation ... and prize." Union explained to Entertainment Tonight on Jan. 19 that the criticism is an example of unequal expectations between men and women. "I think people really felt anger that a woman would dare be just as dysfunctional as a man," Union joked. "Because that's what I called it. And stupid!"

For Truth Be Told, Octavia Spencer reprises the role of Poppy Scoville, a former investigative reporter who becomes embroiled in investigating several young missing Black girls when she becomes frustrated with the lack of media attention. As Poppy searches for clues to a suspected sex trafficking ring that may have ensnared the victims, she teams up with Union, a principal with an unconventional approach. Union said she is joining the acclaimed drama series this season because it "hits close to home." "The show takes place in the bay area, and this season specifically is talking about the sexual trafficking of young black and brown girls," Union explained, explaining that the importance of shows such as Truth Be Told is in "these conversations right here. To bring the conversation and energy and resources where we need it most." Truth Be Told's third season premieres on AppleTV+ on Friday, Jan. 20.