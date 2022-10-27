Ashanti, Gabourey Sidibe and More Star in Bold New Holiday Films From MTV Entertainment Studios

MTV Entertainment Studios is ready to ring in the holiday season with an all-new lineup of holiday films executive produced by and starring huge names like Gabourey Sidibe, Ashanti, Idris Elba and more. Kicking off Wednesday, Nov. 30, six new holiday movies will air across VH1, Comedy Central and Paramount Network, bringing a little bit of naughty and nice for everyone. Notable executive producers adding to the holiday cheer include Sidibe, Elba, Jamie Foxx, Justina Valentine, and Tanya Tucker, and the star-studded casts include Ashanti, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Loretta Devine, Niecy Nash-Betts, Ne-Yo, Shad "Bow Wow" Moss, Thomas Lennon, Vivica A. Fox, Wendi McLendon-Covey and more. "Last year we broke the traditional mold of holiday films in a big way," said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Paramount Media Networks & MTVE Studios Head of Unscripted Entertainment & Adult Animation P+. "As we look toward this new slate, with the depth of our powerful producers coupled with the diversity of our amazing talent, we will continue to take the classic holiday genre head on by providing something different for our viewers to enjoy." Keep scrolling to get your first look at all the films making their way to your screens:

'Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding' - VH1 (Photo: VH1) "Hip Hop's most famous family is back, and this time, Christmas wedding bells are ringing! Jessica (Keri Hilson) and Jayson (Ne-Yo) are getting ready to say their 'I do's', while their mothers Tina (MC Lyte) and Nancy (Valarie Pettiford) are fighting it out for wedding planning supremacy," the Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding synopsis reads. "Meanwhile, Blare (Terrence J) is running his own music label, and when he meets his formidable, beautiful new boss, Jai (Cassie), she proves to be a force to be reckoned with." Premiering Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1, Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding stars Hilson, Ne-Yo, Terrence J, Serayah, Cassie, MC Lyte, Redman, Pettiford and Shad "Bow Wow" Moss. The film is executive produced by Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner for Foxx Hole Productions; Patrick Raymond serves as co-producer. Greg Carter executive produces for Nexus Films.

'All I Didn't Want for Christmas' - VH1 (Photo: Albert Camicioli) "Emily Harris is not doing great. In a desperate attempt to improve her life and make this Christmas not totally suck, Emily writes a letter to Santa. Fortunately, and unfortunately, her wine-soaked wishes start coming true," reads the All I Didn't Want for Christmas synopsis. "P.S. She definitely doesn't remember most of what she wrote in the letter, so she is in for some uncomfortable surprises. Which eventually leads to some Christmas-fueled soul searching about what she actually wants/needs." All I Didn't Want for Christmas premieres Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1 and stars Gabourey Sidibe, Loretta Devine, Kel Mitchell, Karen Knox and Andrew Bushell. The film is executive produced by Sidibe; Lance Samuels and Samantha Levine for Blue Ice Pictures.

'A New Diva's Christmas Carol' - VH1 (Photo: Albert Camicioli) "Aphrodite was made famous back in the day for performing THE timeless love song of the era. The song that everyone plays at their weddings, in every sappy commercial for diamonds or rings or puppies or soldiers coming home. It made her a ton of money, but Aphrodite HATES this song," reads the A New Diva's Christmas Carol synopsis. "She's now the meanest judge on Pop The Question but her life changes when Brianna, becomes the breakthrough contestant, exuding love and purity. When Aphrodite reluctantly becomes her mentor, she does everything possible to steer her away from love and love anthems and so is visited by three spirits who take Aphrodite on a journey through love (and Christmas) past, present and future to try and shake her out of her funk and let love back in!" A New Diva's Christmas Carol premieres Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1 and stars Ashanti, Vivica A. Fox, Eva Marcille, Robin Givens, Mckenzie Small, and Mel B. Executive producers for the film include Idris Elba and Ana Garanito for Green Door Pictures; Lance Samuels and Samantha Levine for Blue Ice Pictures.

'Fuhgeddabout Christmas' - VH1 (Photo: VH1) "When an Italian American superstar realizes her family is fed up with her workaholic ways, she gets help from her celebrity friends, Santa, and magical elves to give them the best Christmas ever," the synopsis for Fuhgeddabout Christmas reads. Executive producer and star Justina Valentine adds of the film, "There's nothing like keepin' it in the family and that's exactly what I did with this mockumentary style Christmas comedy!" "All of my Wild 'N Out fam and celebrity friends showed up and showed out to help me pull off the most hectic and hilarious Italian American family reunion ever," she continues. "Featuring some larger-than-life characters (many played by me), this movie definitely has the secret sauce to make it a classic." Fuhgeddabout Christmas premieres Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1 and also stars DC Young Fly, Conceited, Vinny Guadagnino, Vincent Pastore, Renee Graziano, Perez Hilton, Teresa Giudice, Fetty Wap and Sway, with Nick Cannon.

'Reno 911!: It's A Wonderful Heist' - Comedy Central (Photo: Prashant Gupta) "It's Holiday Season in Reno, and Lieutenant Dangle wishes he'd never been born," reads the Reno 911!: It's A Wonderful Heist synopsis. "With the help of a roller skating 'Angel,' he learns how much better the lives of the other deputies would be if he never existed. Will he decide to live on anyway? There's still Christmas criminals to catch!" Premiering on Comedy Central in December 2022, Reno 911!: It's A Wonderful Heist stars Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash-Betts, Carlos Alazraqui, Mary Birdsong, Ian Roberts and Joe Lo Truglio. "Reno 911's It's A Wonderful Heist is the comfort food of holiday movies: as filling as stuffing, as sweet as a peppermint stick, as heartwarming as five shots of straight rum on a chilly night," says Thomas Lennon. "It was a joy to be reunited with the brilliant Nick Swardson, who returns as the 'Christmas angel' who makes the Reno deputies change their ways before Christmas Day."