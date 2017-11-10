FX Reaches Decision About Louis C.K Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

FX Networks and FX Productions said this afternoon it is cutting all ties with comedian Louis C.K., who admitted Friday that the accusations of sexual misconduct against him are true. The network has cancelled its deal with his production company, Pig Newton.

“Today, FX Networks and FX Productions are ending our association with Louis C.K. We are cancelling the overall deal between FX Productions and his production company, Pig Newton,” the network said. The comedian’s name will no longer appear in the credits for Better Things, Baskets, One Mississippi and The Cops, all shows he was an executive producer on, the network said.

“Louis has now confirmed the truth of the reports relating to the five women victimized by his misconduct, which we were unaware of previously,” the network said. “As far as we know, his behavior over the past 8 years on all five series he has produced for FX Networks and/or FX Productions has been professional. However, now is not the time for him to make television shows.”

FX continued, “Now is the time for him to honestly address the women who have come forth to speak about their painful experiences, a process which he began today with his public statement.”

On Thursday, The New York Times published a bombshell report on C.K.’s sexual misconduct. Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov said C.K. masturbated in front of them in 2002, while Abby Schachner said he masturbated while he spoke to her on the phone in 2003. Rebecca Corry said C.K. asked her if he could masturbate in front of her, but she said no. A fifth woman who wished to remain anonymous also said C.K. masturbated in front of her.

Hours before FX’s decision, C.K. admitted that the allegations were all true.

“These stories are true,” C.K. said. “At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my d— without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d— isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

At the end of the statement, C.K. said, “I’ve brought pain to my family, my friends, my children and their mother. I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen.”

Movie distributor The Orchard said it will no longer release C.K.’s film I Love You, Daddy. HBO and Netflix have also cut ties with the comedian.

